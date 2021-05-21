Point Foundation, the nation’s largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) scholarship fund, will launch the Point Honors New York 2021 virtual event on May 22, 2021.

The event is being hosted by Saturday Night Live’s Punkie Johnson. Actors Ariana DeBose and Jo Ellen Pellman (Netflix’s The Prom) will be presented with the Horizon Award. Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick will be honored with the organization’s Leadership Award and there will be a special performance by Joey McIntyre.

“We’re thrilled to honor Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon and Ariana DeBose and Jo Ellen Pellman for their leadership and activism in support of LGBTQ youth” said Jorge Valencia, Executive Director and CEO of Point Foundation. “We’re also honored and excited that our event will be hosted by Punkie Johnson, the first out, queer, black woman to ever join the cast of Saturday Night Live. In addition, our longtime friend and supporter, Joey McIntyre will perform a special song honoring our graduates.”

To support Point Foundation’s Point Honors New York, click here

