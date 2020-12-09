Kevin Bacon
Bacon founded SixDegrees.org as a way of building beneficial connections for charities.

Other supporters of the same charities & foundations

Annie LennoxBen StillerBeyoncéCarrie UnderwoodEllen DeGeneresGeorge ClooneyJessica AlbaKiefer SutherlandKyra SedgwickMariah CareyMorgan FreemanPierce BrosnanScarlett JohanssonStingTom Hanks

Causes supported 29

Adoption, Fostering, Orphans, AIDS & HIV, Autism, Cancer, Children, Civil Rights, Conservation, Creative Arts, Depression and Suicide, Disaster Relief, Economic/Business Support, Education, Environment, Gender Equality, Health, Homelessness, Human Rights, Hunger, LGBT Support, Mental Challenges, Miscellaneous, Oceans, Peace, Philanthropy, Poverty, Unemployment/Career Support, Voter Education, Water, Women

