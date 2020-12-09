Bacon founded SixDegrees.org as a way of building beneficial connections for charities.
Charities & foundations supported 29
Kevin Bacon has supported the following charities listed on this site:
- American Foundation for Equal Rights
- BID 2 BEAT AIDS
- Cahonas Scotland
- Collaboration Foundation
- Cycle for Survival
- Declare Yourself
- Earth Day Network
- Entertainment Industry Foundation
- Friends of the High Line
- Global Fund for Women
- Golden Hat Foundation
- Green Cross International
- Human Rights Campaign
- Jed Foundation
- Love Hope Strength Foundation
Other supporters of the same charities & foundations
Insights
2 related places
Google trends for "Kevin Bacon"
Available to Insiders only
Causes supported 29
Adoption, Fostering, Orphans, AIDS & HIV, Autism, Cancer, Children, Civil Rights, Conservation, Creative Arts, Depression and Suicide, Disaster Relief, Economic/Business Support, Education, Environment, Gender Equality, Health, Homelessness, Human Rights, Hunger, LGBT Support, Mental Challenges, Miscellaneous, Oceans, Peace, Philanthropy, Poverty, Unemployment/Career Support, Voter Education, Water, Women
Contact Kevin Bacon
You can contact Kevin Bacon using details from this service. (Or read our advice on how to contact celebrities)
Official web sites
No web sites are known