Hanks took part in the America: A Tribute to Heroes charity telethon for victims of 9/11.
Tom serves on the Board of Governors for the National Space Society.
Hanks advocates the search for and implementation of alternative fuels as part of his support for environmental protection.
- American Foundation for AIDS Research
- Barbara Davis Center for Childhood Diabetes
- BID 2 BEAT AIDS
- Cancer Research Institute
- Celebrity Fight Night Foundation
- Children's Health Fund
- Elevate Hope Foundation
- Elizabeth Dole Foundation
- Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation
- Entertainment Industry Foundation
- Got Your 6
- Healthy Child Healthy World
- Hole in the Wall Gang
- Joining Forces
- K9 Connection
- Lifeline Energy
- Madison Foundation
- Motion Picture and Television Fund Foundation
- Muhammad Ali Parkinson Center
- National Space Society
- ONE Campaign
- Onyx and Breezy Foundation
- Parkinson Society Maritime Region
- Pearl Harbor Memorial Fund
- Red Cross
- Robin Hood
- Stand Up To Cancer
- Surfrider Foundation
- The Rainforest Foundation
- UNICEF
- Women in the World Foundation
- Women's Cancer Research Fund
Abuse, AIDS & HIV, Animals, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Cancer, Children, Creative Arts, Diabetes, Disaster Relief, Economic/Business Support, Education, Environment, Family/Parent Support, Grief Support, Health, Human Rights, Hunger, Literacy, Miscellaneous, Oceans, Parkinson's Disease, Poverty, Rape/Sexual Abuse, Refugees, Slavery & Human Trafficking, Veteran/Service Member Support, Women
