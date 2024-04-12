Today, The Women's Cancer Research Fund (WCRF) announced that 17-time Grammy Award winning musician Sting is set to headline the organization’s annual gala, “An Unforgettable Evening”, commemorating its 25th anniversary with a special performance.

Returning to the event where he debuted as its first performer, Sting is set to deliver another memorable performance for an unforgettable evening of music and philanthropy.

In Sting’s distinguished career, the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer has received 17 GRAMMY Awards and sold 100 million albums worldwide from his combined work as one of the most distinctive solo artists in the world and former front man of The Police. A composer, singer-songwriter, actor, author and activist, Sting also has received a Golden Globe, four Oscar nominations, a Tony nomination, Billboard Magazine’s Century Award and Kennedy Center Honors.

Sting’s support for human rights organizations such as the Rainforest Fund, Amnesty International, and Live Aid mirrors his art in its universal outreach. Along with wife Trudie Styler, Sting founded the Rainforest Fund in 1989 to protect both the world’s rainforests and the indigenous people living there.

On Wednesday, April 10, 2024 WCRF Honorary Chairs Rita Wilson & Tom Hanks, along with Gala Chairs Jamie Alexander Tisch, Kelly Chapman Meyer, Quinn Ezralow and Anastasia Soare, and Co-Chairs NJ Falk, Tom Ford, Kris Levine, Judy & Leonard Lauder, Dr. Stacie J. Stephenson & Richard J Stephenson, Steve Tisch and Lori Kanter Tritsch & William P. Lauder will welcome guests to the 25th edition of An Unforgettable Evening. The gala will return to the Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel, with proceeds from the event benefiting the Women’s Cancer Research Fund, a program of the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF). WCRF was founded by Jamie Alexander Tisch, Kate Capshaw, Kelly Chapman Meyer, Quinn Ezralow, Rita Wilson and the late Anne Douglas, Renette Ezralow and Marion Laurie.

As previously announced, this year’s gala will recognize trailblazing actress Demi Moore with the Courage Award for her unwavering support and dedication to raising awareness for breast cancer. Philanthropist Wallis Annenberg will receive the Unsung Hero Award for her innovative dedication to fighting cancer and improving community well-being through the Annenberg Foundation. Additionally, this year’s gala will honor WCRF Co-Founder, the late Anne Douglas, with a Special Tribute.

An Unforgettable Evening is WCRF’s flagship fundraising event featuring extraordinary honorees and tributes to cancer survivors and the memory of those impacted by cancer. For 25 years, this event has brought together leaders in entertainment, cancer research and corporate philanthropy to raise funds for pioneering cancer research conducted at leading medical and academic institutions in California and across the U.S.

Previous An Unforgettable Evening honorees have included Sharon Stone, Dr. Stacie J. Stephenson and Mr. Richard J Stephenson, Kate Hudson, Gabrielle Union, Christina Applegate, Renée Zellweger, Natalie Cole, Courteney Cox, Sheryl Crow, Melissa Ethridge, Renette Ezralow, Tom Ford, Carolina Herrera, Faith Hill & Tim McGraw, Jennifer Hudson, Sir Elton John, Nicole Kidman, Judy & Leonard Lauder, Stella McCartney, Gwyneth Paltrow, Sofia Vergara, and more.

Previous honoree Dr. Stacie J. Stephenson, best-selling author of Vibrant: A Groundbreaking Program to Get Energized, Reverse Aging, and Glow and Glow: 90 Days to Create Your Vibrant Life from Within, is returning this year as a sponsor.