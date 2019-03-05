Demi Moore
14
charities
20
causes
75
articles
2
videos

Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher created the Demi and Ashton Foundation (DNA), which aims to raise awareness about and eliminate child sex slavery worldwide by changing cultural stereotypes. The Foundation also focuses on rehabilitation.

Other supporters of the same charities & foundations

Adrian GrenierAdrien BrodyAmaury NolascoAshton KutcherBen StillerBenji MaddenBrooke ShieldsEva LongoriaGwen StefaniGwyneth PaltrowJohn LegendKristen BellMolly SimsRumer WillisSalma Hayek

Insights

Activity
Social reach

1 related place

Google trends for "Demi Moore"
Available to Insiders only
Get Insider Access to these insights & more...

Causes supported 20

Adoption, Fostering, Orphans, AIDS & HIV, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Cancer, Children, Creative Arts, Disaster Relief, Education, Environment, Grief Support, Health, Homelessness, Human Rights, Miscellaneous, Poverty, Rape/Sexual Abuse, Senior Citizen Support, Slavery & Human Trafficking, Voter Education, Women

Contact Demi Moore

You can contact Demi Moore using details from this service. (Or read our advice on how to contact celebrities)

Official web sites

No web sites are known

Browse celebrities in the same fields

Television, Movies

More fields