Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher created the Demi and Ashton Foundation (DNA), which aims to raise awareness about and eliminate child sex slavery worldwide by changing cultural stereotypes. The Foundation also focuses on rehabilitation.
Adoption, Fostering, Orphans, AIDS & HIV, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Cancer, Children, Creative Arts, Disaster Relief, Education, Environment, Grief Support, Health, Homelessness, Human Rights, Miscellaneous, Poverty, Rape/Sexual Abuse, Senior Citizen Support, Slavery & Human Trafficking, Voter Education, Women
