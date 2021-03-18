Gwen Stefani
Stefani is an Honorary Board Member of the EB Medical Research Foundation.

Annie LennoxBen StillerBenji MaddenBeyoncéCharlize TheronGeorge ClooneyHeidi KlumJoel MaddenLady GagaMadonnaMolly SimsRumer WillisStingSusan SarandonWhoopi Goldberg

Causes supported 23

Abuse, Adoption, Fostering, Orphans, AIDS & HIV, ALS, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Cancer, Children, Creative Arts, Disaster Relief, Education, Family/Parent Support, Health, Human Rights, Hunger, Literacy, Miscellaneous, Philanthropy, Physical Challenges, Poverty, Senior Citizen Support, Slavery & Human Trafficking, Unemployment/Career Support, Water

