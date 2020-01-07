Colton Harkness loves listening to country music star Blake Shelton and watching The Voice. Even though Colton suffers from cerebral palsy, it does not hold him back and he aspires to be a police officer. Kids Wish Network, a children’s charity that grants wishes for kids with life-threatening illnesses, flew Colton and his family to Los Angeles for a live taping of The Voice to meet his hero Blake Shelton.

Colton Harkness Meets Blake Shelton

Credit/Copyright: Kids Wish Network

Orange County Sheriff’s Department kicked off Colton’s wish by naming him an honorary deputy at a ceremony in front of his classmates and revealing to him that he would be going to L.A. to meet his favorite country singer Blake Shelton.

On Colton’s big day, the family received celebrity treatment and were chauffeured in a stretch limo by Top Shelf Concierge Services just like the superstar he was about to meet. The family was dazzled by the night’s performances and they enjoyed VIP status on the set, which included amazing seats so close to the stage that they met two of their favorite contestants Rose Short and Jake Hoot. Colton was also gifted a special souvenir shirt from The Voice to commemorate his special wish. At end of show, Colton was invited up to the judge’s panel to meet Blake Shelton. Colton was shaking with nervous excitement but still managed to gift Mr. Shelton a Kids Wish Network Wish Granter hat to show his appreciation. “Me and Blake are friends now!” said Colton. He even got to meet Gwen Stefani and say hello to John Legend as an added bonus to his star-filled wish. “My favorite part was seeing Colton get so excited meeting Blake Shelton,” said his mom Kelsey.

During Colton’s wish, they stayed at the Marriott Cincinnati Airport, and Clementine Hotel & Suites Anaheim. As the final part of his wish, Colton experienced the magic of Disneyland. His family also enjoyed dining at Coco’s Bakery, Prime Cut Café, and Islands Fine Burgers & Drinks.

“We appreciate Mr. Shelton taking the time to meet Colton, and hope he was equally inspired by his biggest fan,” said Kids Wish Network Executive Director Tam Lai.

Kids Wish Network is a national charitable organization dedicated to infusing hope, creating happy memories, and improving the quality of life for children with life-threatening conditions and struggling with life-altering situations. KWN provides for trip expenses, meals, accommodations and additional spending monies to all wish families whenever traveling as applicable. Visit [“www.kidswishnetwork.org”: https://www.kidswishnetwork.org] to learn about their different programs, and refer a child now.