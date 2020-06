Colton Harkness loves listening to country music star Blake Shelton and watching The Voice. Even though Colton suffers from cerebral palsy, it does not hold him back and he aspires to be a police officer. Kids Wish Network, a children’s charity that grants wishes for kids with life-threatening illnesses, flew Colton and his family to Los Angeles for a live taping of The Voice to meet his hero Blake Shelton. More →