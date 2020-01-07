Kids Wish Network

WARNING: this organization was named “America’s Worst Charity” by a 2013 report.

Infusing hope, creating happy memories, and improving the quality of life for children.

Kids Wish Network assists children and their families through several key programs which honor and comfort brave children and families who are going through difficult times.

