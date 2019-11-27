Berry became the first celebrity ambassador for the Diabetes Aware campaign.
Halle sent an autographed photo to the T.Y.M.E. Ministries for an auction they held.
Berry was one of the recipients of Love Our Children USA's “Mothers Who Make A Difference” awards in 2009.
- Afghanistan Relief Organization
- Barbara Davis Center for Childhood Diabetes
- Callaway Golf Foundation
- Celebrity Fight Night Foundation
- Clothes Off Our Back
- Communities in Schools
- Declare Yourself
- DKMS
- DonorsChoose.org
- Elton John AIDS Foundation
- Entertainment Industry Foundation
- Hillsides
- Jenesse Center
- Kids Wish Network
Abuse, Adoption, Fostering, Orphans, AIDS & HIV, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Blood, Marrow & Organ Donation, Bullying, Cancer, Children, Civil Rights, Creative Arts, Diabetes, Disaster Relief, Education, Family/Parent Support, Grief Support, Health, Hunger, Literacy, Mental Challenges, Parkinson's Disease, Philanthropy, Physical Challenges, Poverty, Rape/Sexual Abuse, Voter Education, Women
