Berry became the first celebrity ambassador for the Diabetes Aware campaign.

Halle sent an autographed photo to the T.Y.M.E. Ministries for an auction they held.

Berry was one of the recipients of Love Our Children USA's “Mothers Who Make A Difference” awards in 2009.

Causes supported 26

Abuse, Adoption, Fostering, Orphans, AIDS & HIV, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Blood, Marrow & Organ Donation, Bullying, Cancer, Children, Civil Rights, Creative Arts, Diabetes, Disaster Relief, Education, Family/Parent Support, Grief Support, Health, Hunger, Literacy, Mental Challenges, Parkinson's Disease, Philanthropy, Physical Challenges, Poverty, Rape/Sexual Abuse, Voter Education, Women

