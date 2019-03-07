Providing excellence in treatment, research, and education for patients and families affected by Parkinson’s disease and other movement disorders regardless of ability to pay.
Celebrity supporters 93
Muhammad Ali Parkinson Center has received support from the following celebrities listed on this site:
- Alice Cooper
- Andrea Bocelli
- Angelica Hale
- Arnold Schwarzenegger
- Barry Bonds
- Ben Vereen
- Billy Crystal
- Billy Ray Cyrus
- BJ Flores
- Bo Derek
- Bret Michaels
- Carol Burnett
- Charice Pempengco
- Chevy Chase
- Chris Evert
- Chris Massey
- Chuck Liddell
- David Foster
- David Muir
- Dennis Quaid
- Diana Ross
- Dionne Warwick
- Eagles
- Emmitt Smith
- Evander Holyfield
- Faith Hill
- Forest Whitaker
- Frankie Muniz
- Garth Brooks
- Glenn Frey
- Grant Hill
- Halle Berry
- Jackie Evancho
- Jack Nicklaus
- Jason Derulo
- Jennifer Lopez
- Jim Carrey
- Joe Montana
- John Corbett
- John Elway
- John Mellencamp
- John Paul DeJoria
- Jon Bon Jovi
- Jordan Smith
- Jordin Sparks
- Josh Groban
- Kelly Clarkson
- Kenny Rogers
- Kevin Costner
- Kevin Sorbo
- Kris Kristofferson
- Kyle Massey
- Laila Ali
- Larry Fitzgerald
- Larry King
- Lennox Lewis
- Liam Hemsworth
- Lionel Richie
- Lonnie Ali
- Magic Johnson
- Mario Lopez
- Melissa Peterman
- Michael Bublé
- Michael J. Fox
- Michael Phelps
- Miley Cyrus
- Muhammad Ali
- Nancy Lieberman
- Nick Lowery
- Paul McCartney
- Phil Mickelson
- Pia Toscano
- Rascal Flatts
- Reba McEntire
- Richard Sherman
- Rita Wilson
- Robert De Niro
- Robin Williams
- Russell Wilson
- Sam Moore
- Sharon Stone
- Sinbad
- Steve Martin
- Steve Nash
- Stewart Rahr
- Terry Crews
- The Band Perry
- Tim McGraw
- Tom Hanks
- Tony Hawk
- Verne Troyer
- Wayne Gretzky
- Whitney Houston
