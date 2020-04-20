In 1994, Bocelli sang at Pavarotti’s annual Charity Gala concert, Pavarotti International in Modena. in 1997, he sang at the TeleFood benefit concert held in the Vatican City, and organised by the Food and Agriculture Organization to raise awareness about world hunger.

In 2005, he performed on the Music for Asia benefit concert in Rome in aid of the 2004 Indian Ocean earthquake appeal.

Tenor Andrea Bocelli will perform in a autumn 2008 benefit concert for Stand Up For A Cure.

In 2011, he founded the Andrea Bocelli Foundation to help fight poverty around the world and to help people overcome barriers caused by illness, discomfort or disability.

“I feel very strongly about helping people make the most of the world that we live in,” said Andrea. “I was born with poor eyesight and became completely blind at the age of twelve. Overcoming blindness and dealing with its consequences has taught me about the nature of externally imposed limits, and has encouraged me to think about how to help and support others facing barriers in their lives. Every human being has the right to be happy, fulfilled and to live a flourishing and meaningful life. I want to help those who face barriers in achieving their life’s potential.”