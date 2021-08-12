International advocacy organization, Global Citizen, has revealed many of the artists who’ll perform at Global Citizen Live events in Lagos, Nigeria, as well as festivals in Paris, France and in New York City, which is presented by Citi and Cisco, on September 25.

Across six continents, artists will help rally citizens in demanding that governments, major corporations, and philanthropists work together to defend the planet and defeat poverty by focusing on the most urgent, interrelated threats hitting those in poverty the hardest – climate change, vaccine equity, and famine. For tickets to the Paris and New York City festivals, fans and activists can support the campaign, earn tickets, and take action at GlobalCitizenLive.org.

These events, and more to be announced in August, are components of a once-in-a-generation, 24-hour worldwide event on September 25. Broadcast and streaming partners include ABC, ABC News Live, BBC, FX, iHeartRadio, Hulu, YouTube, TIME, Twitter, and more (air dates and times to come). Artists donating their time and talent – whether live or filmed in advance, include: Adam Lambert, Alessia Cara, Andrea Bocelli, Angelique Kidjo, Billie Eilish, Black Eyed Peas, BTS, Burna Boy, Camila Cabello, Christine and the Queens, Coldplay, Cyndi Lauper, Davido, Demi Lovato, Doja Cat, DJ Snake, Duran Duran, Ed Sheeran, Femi Kuti, Green Day, H.E.R., Hugh Jackman & Deborra-lee Furness, Jennifer Lopez, Jon Batiste, Keith Urban, Lang Lang, Lizzo, Lorde, Made Kuti, Meek Mill, Metallica, Rag’n’Bone Man, Ricky Martin, Shawn Mendes, The Lumineers, The Weeknd, Tiwa Savage, and Usher from locations in Lagos, Rio de Janeiro, New York City, Paris, London, Seoul, Los Angeles, Sydney and more to be announced.

Health & Safety – All Global Citizen Live events comply with the latest COVID-19 health and safety guidelines. In Lagos, Global Citizen is working with Lagos State Government to create a limited-capacity event in celebration of Nigerians working on the frontline in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The show will be filmed in advance with a fully-vaccinated audience. At the Paris festival on the Champ de Mars, attendees must show proof of vaccination, or a negative COVID-19 test, as required by the French Government’s guidelines. In New York City, at the festival on the Great Lawn in Central Park, attendees must be fully vaccinated no later than two weeks before the event (exceptions made for guests not able to be vaccinated – these guests must present a negative PCR test from within 72 hours of the show’s start to gain entry), and all attendees must be masked, regardless of vaccination status.

Coinciding with the UN General Assembly (Sept) before the G20 Meeting (Oct) and COP26 Meeting (Nov), these events focus on interconnected issues: vaccine equity, climate change, and famine. Global Citizen Live will call on leaders to deliver by September: 1 billion trees planted and preserved to help prevent global temperatures from rising beyond 1.5ºC above pre-industrial levels by curbing emissions and supporting 1t.org; 1 billion vaccines to the poorest countries; meals for the 41 million people on the brink of famine.

Katie Hill, SVP, Head of Music, Entertainment and Artist Relations, Global Citizen, said: “Over the last year and a half, we’ve seen music bring communities together and inspire action during one of the most challenging times of our generation. We’re excited to join these incredible artists to unite people across the globe on September 25th as we hold world leaders and business leaders accountable to rectify the damage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. As we carefully resume Global Citizen’s live events, we couldn’t be more grateful to each of these artists for donating their time and performances to make an impact through this urgent campaign.”

Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, said: “As wealthy countries are well on their way to reopening and returning to normal life, we now face a two-track pandemic of haves and have-nots. Over 75% of the more than 4 billion doses administered to date have occurred in just 10 countries while only 1% of people in low-income countries have received a dose. We cannot disregard this gross inequity or become complacent. This remains a global crisis, with emerging variants emanating from undervaccinated parts of the world continuing to threaten everyone’s lives and livelihoods. It will only end with global equitable access to vaccines and other life-saving medical supplies. That’s why I am pleased to support Global Citizen Live and join Global Citizen in their calls to public and private leaders to share the doses, financing, knowledge, technology, and political solidarity needed to end this pandemic.”

David Beasley, Executive Director, UN World Food Programme, said: “Global Citizen’s support is critical as we all work together to reach the most vulnerable people and communities. We’re facing an unprecedented crisis in 2021: 41 million people have famine literally knocking at the door. The price tag to stop their suffering is about US$6 billion. We need funding and we need it now.”

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said: “Lagos State is thrilled to be a part of Global Citizen Live. With the challenges of rising poverty, hunger and vaccine inequity facing Africa, we need businesses and governments around the world to respond to the call of citizens, stand in solidarity with the people of Africa, and commit to defending the planet and defeating poverty and inequality.”

Global Citizen Live will call on world leaders, major corporations, and foundations to prioritize:

Donating at least 1 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses to those most in need by September. While about 50% of the US and EU are fully vaccinated and oversupplied with doses, less than 2% of Africa is protected just as the continent is experiencing a devastating third wave with deaths reaching record peaks.

Reverting the Hunger Crisis affecting 41 million people on the brink of famine by urgently contributing enough meals to feed everyone for the next year.

Combating catastrophic climate change by securing commitments from the world’s largest companies to develop verified science-based targets to reach net zero emissions, and pledge to conserve, restore and grow at least 1 billion additional trees by 2022 towards the trillion trees movement.

Global Citizen Live is supported by a corporate coalition, including Global Partners: Accenture, Cisco, Citi, The Coca-Cola Company, Delta Air Lines, Google, Live Nation, P&G, Salesforce, Verizon, and campaign partners WW International, and World Wide Technology who will engage support from the private sector in driving new commitments toward the Plan’s policy objectives. Access Bank is a Global Citizen Live campaign partner in Nigeria.

Ed Bastian, CEO of Delta Air Lines, said: “It’s our responsibility to ensure the utmost care for our environment. That’s why Delta committed to being a carbon neutral company from March 2020 onward. In the near term, that means we are investing in high-quality carbon offsets, fleet renewals and enhancements, and sustainable aviation fuel. This is a first step on our journey to a net zero future in aviation.”

Campaign co-chairs include: Chuck Robbins, Chairman and CEO of Cisco; Jane Fraser, CEO of Citi; James Quincey, Chairman and CEO of The Coca-Cola Company; Ed Bastian, CEO of Delta Air Lines; Lorraine Twohill, CMO of Google; Michael Rapino, CEO of Live Nation; Marc Pritchard, CBO of P&G; Marc Benioff, Chair and CEO of Salesforce; Hans Vestberg, CEO of Verizon; and Mindy Grossman, CEO of WW International.

Diego Scotti, Chief Marketing Officer, Verizon, said: “The past 18 months have proven how crucial it is for the public and private sectors to come together to create true impact. As we look toward an equitable recovery from the pandemic, Verizon is proud to build on our longtime partnership with Global Citizen to further their advocacy of the most critical issues society is facing. Global Citizen Live will have incredible impact, not only tied to massive viewership, but in mobilizing action around the world.”

Bea Perez, Chief Communications, Sustainability and Strategic Partnerships Officer, said: “The Coca-Cola Company is proud to support the work that Global Citizen is doing to help drive awareness and action for some of the most pressing issues facing our planet. Our Coca-Cola teams share this mission and are making a positive difference in our communities around the world. We are taking action to further COVID-19 vaccine distribution and education through partners like Project Last Mile as well as other initiatives that support a healthy, debris-free environment through the company’s commitment to a World Without Waste.”

Executive Producers of the Global Citizen Live campaign include: Michele Anthony for UMG, Francine Katsoudas, Tina Kennedy, Eric Ortner, Guy Oseary, Michael Rapino for Live Nation, Brian N. Sheth, Wassim “Sal” Slaiby and Chris Stadler.

The program will be executive produced by Jane Y. Mun, with producing partners Deviants Media, Diversified Production Services, Done and Dusted Productions, Ken Ehrlich Productions, Live Nation, Livewire Pictures, TMPL Motion Pictures, and U-Live (a UMG Nigeria company).

Global Citizen is grateful for the support from incredible organizations advocating for impact, including: 1T.org, American Forests, The Asia Society, Ban Ki Moon Center, Climate Neutral, Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovation, Conservation International, COVID-19 Therapeutics Accelerator, Education Cannot Wait, GAVI, the Vaccine Alliance, Global Solidarity Fund, Green Climate Fund, Global Polio Eradication Initiative, Global Financing Facility for Women, Children and Adolescents, International Fund for Agricultural Development, International Rescue Committee, LISC, Namati, Nigeria Solidarity Support Fund (NSSF), One Acre Fund, Outright Action International, Paris Peace Forum, The Pathfinders, Re:Wild, Rotary International, Seadream Family Foundation, Sheth Sangreal Foundation, Shining Hope for Communities (SHOFCO), Slum2School Africa, South African Education Project, The Foundation for Innovative New Diagnostics, The Global Fund (to Fight TB, AIDS, Malaria), UNICEF, UNICEF Australia, UNITAID, UNFPA, Women at Risk International Foundation (WARIF), World Food Programme, World Health Organization, World Health Organization Foundation.

The Global Citizen Live campaign is supported by more than 35 governments and world leaders, including: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen; Prime Minister of Italy and G20 Chair Mario Draghi; President of France Emmanuel Macron; President of Chile Sebastián Piñera; President of Argentina Alberto Fernández; German Chancellor Angela Merkel; Prime Minister of Norway Erna Solberg; Prime Minister of Croatia Andrej Plenković; Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sánchez; Prime Minister of Belgium Alexander De Croo; Prime Minister of Luxembourg Xavier Bettel; Prime Minister of Sweden Stefan Lofven; Prime Minister of Fiji Frank Bainimarama; Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda Gaston Browne; Foreign Minister of Nigeria Geoffrey Onyeama; Naledi Pandor, Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of South Africa; US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi; as well as United Nations Deputy Secretary General Amina Mohammed; Dr Tedros Executive Director of the World Health Organization; UK COP President Designate Alok Sharma; US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry; the 8th Secretary General of the United Nations Ban Ki-Moon; Peter Sands Executive Director of Global Fund; Monique Vledder, Head of Secretariat, Global Financing Facility; Gilbert F. Houngbo, President of the International Fund for Agricultural Development; David Beasley, Executive Director, World Food Programme; Yasmine Sherif, Director, Education Cannot Wait; M. Sanjayan, CEO, Conservation International; Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, Executive Director of UN Women; and United Nations SDG Advocate Eddie Ndopu. Global Citizen’s campaign is also supported by Barbados, Bolivia, Costa Rica, Denmark, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Ecuador, Guatemala, Ireland, Mexico, Paraguay, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Singapore, and Saint Kitts and Nevis.

Global Citizen Live has received in-kind support from leading media companies, including: BellaNaija, Branded Cities, Brut Media, Captivate, Clear Channel Outdoor, Curb Media, Forbes, GSTV, iHeartRadio, Interstate Outdoor, JCDecaux Nigeria, Nigeria Info, Outfront Media, Six Flags Theme Parks, The New York Times, Vanguard Media, Wazobia FM, and Wazobia Max TV.

For more information about Global Citizen Live, visit www.globalcitizen.org, and follow @glblctzn on Instagram, Tik Tok, Twitter, and YouTube.