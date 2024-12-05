Baby2Baby, the national nonprofit that has distributed over 450 million essential items including diapers, formula, and clothing to families in need over the last 13 years, hosted its annual holiday distribution event on Tuesday, December 3, 2024 at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles.

Stars take part in Baby2Baby Holiday Distribution Event

Credit/Copyright: Getty Images for Baby2Baby

Presented for the third consecutive year by FRAME and Nordstrom, the event welcomed hundreds of students from across Los Angeles for an unforgettable holiday experience that included a toy shop, a visit from Santa, snow and sledding provided by Ford.

Baby2Baby ambassadors and supporters Demi Lovato, Olivia Wilde, Kelly Rowland, Ali Wong, Sydney Leroux, Sara Sampaio, Molly Sims, Rachel Zoe, Shanina Shaik, Jordana Brewster, Jada Paul, and others volunteered their time to help distribute special gifts and all the critical items children need this winter including warm clothing and hygiene products.

“The holidays are always a challenging time of year for the families we serve who are living paycheck to paycheck, especially with the rising cost of rent and groceries,” shared Baby2Baby Co-CEOs Norah Weinstein and Kelly Sawyer Patricof. “Parents are already making impossible choices like whether to buy food or diapers for their babies, so providing toys or presents for their children is simply not an option. We are so thankful to our longtime partners at FRAME and Nordstrom, and to LAFC for hosting us and helping bring holiday magic to so many deserving children.”

Students were also given a once-in-a-lifetime chance to have the field at BMO Stadium to themselves and shoot penalty kicks, which was made possible by LAFC who provided the stadium as the venue for the event.

“I’m grateful to be here with Baby2Baby to help create such a memorable holiday experience for hundreds of children across Los Angeles who need it most. It was so meaningful to see children having fun sledding in snow, visiting Santa but most importantly taking home essentials like warm clothing, soap, shampoo and more,” said Baby2Baby ambassador Demi Lovato.

“We are incredibly proud of our long-term partnership with Baby2Baby and the impactful work they do to support over a million families across the U.S., especially during the holiday season, a time that should be filled with joy and celebration for all. This year’s event at BMO Stadium was a testament to the power of community, as we, alongside Baby2Baby and Nordstrom’s dedicated volunteers, worked together to provide not just essentials, but also warm clothes, toys, and lasting memories to those who need them most. At FRAME, we’ve been honored to be part of this mission since 2017, and it’s inspiring to see how much we can accomplish when we unite to create meaningful change and spread holiday joy to our local communities,”said Jens Grede & Erik Torstensson, Co-Founders, FRAME.

“At Nordstrom, we believe in the power of community and the importance of giving back, especially during the holidays,” said Michelle Korb, Nordstrom Senior Vice President and Regional Manager for Southern California. “Partnering with Baby2Baby for their annual holiday distribution event allows us to contribute to meaningful change by providing essential resources to families in need. Our dedicated team of Nordstrom volunteers is thrilled to be part of this incredible effort to spread joy and create lasting memories for Los Angeles children.”

‘We are thrilled to host Baby2Baby’s holiday event at BMO Stadium this year," notes Larry Freedman, LAFC CBO and Co-President. “It is always an honor when our team at LAFC is able to support the Los Angeles community and give back to organizations we believe in.”