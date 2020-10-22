Kelly Rowland
19
charities
23
causes
62
articles
1
video

Kelly Rowland is a singer, songwriter, actress, and one of the founding members of the musical group Destiny’s Child. Rowland has won four Grammy Awards, three with Destiny’s Child and one as a solo artist.

When she was nine, Kelly was given a second-hand pair of trainers by her mother’s charitable employer. She says: “That’s why even today I regularly clean out my closet and give clothing I no longer need or wear to the homeless project at my church, St John’s United Methodist Church in Houston (Texas).”

Rowland co-founded the Survivor Foundation with Beyoncé Knowles.

In March 2008, she became a Staying Alive Foundation ambassador and campaigns heavily to raise awareness about AIDS in African communities.

She is also a Baby2Baby Angel.

Copyright © 2021 Look to the Stars, All rights reserved.

Other supporters of the same charities & foundations

BeyoncéBill ClintonEllen DeGeneresElton JohnGwen StefaniJohn LegendJon Bon JoviKaty PerryKerry WashingtonLady GagaMichael JacksonMuhammad AliQuincy JonesStingTaylor Swift

Insights

Activity
Social reach

2 related places

Google trends for "Kelly Rowland"
Available to Insiders only
Get Insider Access to these insights & more...

Causes supported 23

Abuse, AIDS & HIV, Alzheimer's Disease, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Autism, Children, Creative Arts, Disaster Relief, Education, Family/Parent Support, Health, Homelessness, Human Rights, Hunger, Mental Challenges, Miscellaneous, Parkinson's Disease, Physical Challenges, Poverty, Slavery & Human Trafficking, Sports, Substance Abuse, Women

Contact Kelly Rowland

You can contact Kelly Rowland using details from this service. (Or read our advice on how to contact celebrities)

Official web sites

Browse celebrities in the same fields

Television, Movies, Music

More fields