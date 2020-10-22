Kelly Rowland is a singer, songwriter, actress, and one of the founding members of the musical group Destiny’s Child. Rowland has won four Grammy Awards, three with Destiny’s Child and one as a solo artist.
When she was nine, Kelly was given a second-hand pair of trainers by her mother’s charitable employer. She says: “That’s why even today I regularly clean out my closet and give clothing I no longer need or wear to the homeless project at my church, St John’s United Methodist Church in Houston (Texas).”
Rowland co-founded the Survivor Foundation with Beyoncé Knowles.
In March 2008, she became a Staying Alive Foundation ambassador and campaigns heavily to raise awareness about AIDS in African communities.
She is also a Baby2Baby Angel.
Copyright © 2021 Look to the Stars, All rights reserved.
Charities & foundations supported 19
Kelly Rowland has supported the following charities listed on this site:
Other supporters of the same charities & foundations
Insights
2 related places
Causes supported 23
Abuse, AIDS & HIV, Alzheimer's Disease, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Autism, Children, Creative Arts, Disaster Relief, Education, Family/Parent Support, Health, Homelessness, Human Rights, Hunger, Mental Challenges, Miscellaneous, Parkinson's Disease, Physical Challenges, Poverty, Slavery & Human Trafficking, Sports, Substance Abuse, Women
Contact Kelly Rowland
You can contact Kelly Rowland using details from this service. (Or read our advice on how to contact celebrities)