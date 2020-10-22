Kelly Rowland is a singer, songwriter, actress, and one of the founding members of the musical group Destiny’s Child. Rowland has won four Grammy Awards, three with Destiny’s Child and one as a solo artist.

When she was nine, Kelly was given a second-hand pair of trainers by her mother’s charitable employer. She says: “That’s why even today I regularly clean out my closet and give clothing I no longer need or wear to the homeless project at my church, St John’s United Methodist Church in Houston (Texas).”

Rowland co-founded the Survivor Foundation with Beyoncé Knowles.

In March 2008, she became a Staying Alive Foundation ambassador and campaigns heavily to raise awareness about AIDS in African communities.

She is also a Baby2Baby Angel.