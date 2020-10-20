Over the weekend, Breast Cancer Research Foundation held its annual Symposium & Awards Luncheon in a virtual format for the first time.

Nearly 1,100 attendees joined from around the world to hear directly from esteemed breast cancer experts about the latest strides in research that BCRF is funding, and to honor some of the incredible people making that research possible. The inspiring afternoon raised a record-breaking $3 million to ensure that, even in the midst of global crisis, BCRF’s international legion of leading scientists can continue their lifesaving work.

Maria & Larry Baum were honored with the Sandra Taub Humanitarian Award in recognition of their leadership of the annual Hamptons Paddle for Pink event, which has cumulatively raised $11 million for BCRF since 2012. Nobel Prize winner William G. Kaelin, Jr., MD received the Jill Rose Award for Scientific Excellence. Guests were treated to a gorgeous musical performance by Broadway star, breast cancer survivor, and BCRF Advisory Board Member Mandy Gonzalez, as well as a cooking demonstration by 3-Michelin Star chef and breast cancer survivor, Dominique Crenn. The luncheon, co-hosted by Carly Hughes and Eric Jordan Young, also featured appearances by Gwyneth Paltrow, Joan Lunden, Jill Martin, Laird Hamilton, Gabby Reece and more. Event underwriter Lifetime shared a powerful message with their Stop Breast Cancer for Life PSA featuring Kelly Rowland, Vanessa Lachey, Melissa Joan Hart, Ali Stroker and Carly Hughes.

While accepting the Jill Rose Award for Scientific Excellence, Dr. William Kaelin shared that, “This award is especially meaningful to me because BCRF is indisputably the most prestigious funder of breast cancer research in the world. My late wife Dr. Carolyn Kaelin was a breast cancer surgeon, a breast cancer patient and survivor, and later a breast cancer patient advocate. And so I’d like to dedicate this award to her memory… I’m so grateful that I’ve been given the opportunity and the privilege to join my fellow BCRF scientists trying to help eradicate this horrible disease.”

Recipients of the Sandra Taub Humanitarian Award, Maria and Larry Baum, both shared heartfelt sentiments about what BCRF means to them. “We cherish the fact that our involvement with BCRF has led directly to supporting cutting edge research and we are so grateful to all of you for standing with us and BCRF,” said Larry. Maria shared, “I am here today because of the great minds of the researchers we honor here this afternoon and I am forever grateful to them and to BCRF for their tireless work to find new drugs and therapies that give cancer patients and their families hope for survival.”

Kinga Lampert, Leonard A. Lauder, and William P. Lauder were the afternoon’s honorary Co-Chairs.Event Co-Chairs included Madelyn Bucksbaum Adamson, Roberta M. Amon, Jody Gottfried Arnhold, Louise Camuto, Amy Goldman Fowler, Roslyn Goldstein, Marjorie Reed Gordon, Betsy S. Green, Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger, Gail Hilson, Shelly Kivell, Elyse Lacher, Aerin Lauder, Marigay McKee, Barbara Miller, Amy E. Newburger, MD, Wendi Rose, Jeanne Sorensen Siegel, Arlene Taub, and Simone Winston.

Underwriters of the event included Jody and John Arnhold, Amy P. Goldman Foundation, Roslyn and Leslie Goldstein, Kinga Lampert, Leonard & Judy Lauder Fund, William P. Lauder and Lori Kanter Tritsch, Lifetime, and Arlene Taub.

Steven Tabakin served as Director and Executive Producer. Batwin + Robin Productions provided creative direction, video editing and original animation.