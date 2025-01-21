Last night, producers Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley Jackson hosted Concert for America, a bi-coastal Inauguration Day benefit that included musical and comedic performances from the brightest stars of stage and screen, with inspiring stories and messages from those on the front lines, advocating for freedom and justice for all.

The event, which featured live programming from both New York and Los Angeles, raised funds for the California Community Foundation, an organization supporting wildfire recovery efforts to aid those most in need.

Ali Stroker, Anika Larsen, Ann Harada, Arielle Jacobs, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Cecily Strong, Hennessy Winkler, Ingrid Michaelson, Jessica Vosk, Judy Gold, Judy Kuhn, Julia Murney, Julie Benko, Keala Settle, Kelli O’Hara, Lili Thomas, Lilli Cooper, Liz Callaway, Lorna Courtney, Merle Dandridge, Nina West, Norbert Leo Butz, Paul Castree, Pearl Sun, Peppermint, Piper Perabo, Samantha Williams, Shayna Steele, Ta’Nika Gibson, and more appeared live on stage at The Town Hall in New York City, delivering empowering and moving performances. Some chatted with representatives from a number of worthy organizations including Sierra Club, Southern Poverty Law Center, The National Immigration Law Center, Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights, Spill the Honey, and A Is For, who shared more about their causes and the ways that anyone can give back. As has become tradition at Concert for America, the program opened with the entire cast performing “What The World Needs Now” and closed with “Let The Sunshine In,” leaving the audience feeling inspired, joyful, and motivated.

The event also featured a plethora of talent that livestreamed into the program from Los Angeles, delivering additional musical performances, engaging in conversations with local residents who were impacted by the recent wildfires, and providing different ways for those watching to lend their support. Stars including Jon Cryer & Lisa Joyner (who spearheaded the LA efforts), Melanie Lynskey & Jason Ritter, Tiffany Haddish, William Shatner, Conan O'Brien, Joel McHale, Ken Jeong, Matt Walsh, Rachel Bloom, Melissa Rauch, Phil Keoghan, Iain Armitage, Angelique Cabral, Jimmy O. Yang, Caroline Rhea, Ryan Hansen, Diane Farr, Rhys Darby, Jill Sobule, Jim Jeffries, and Trae Crowder joined from the west coast, with additional virtual appearances by Tony Hale, Adam Scott, Kumail Nanjiani, Kate Walsh, Tom Bergeron, and Marilu Henner, and musical performances from Abigail Spencer, Rachel Bay Jones, Carly Hughes and Cheyenne Jackson, accompanied by Michael Orland.

The livestream, which included both NY and LA programming, was available to anyone wishing to tune in via StarsInTheHouse.com and the Stars in the House YouTube page.