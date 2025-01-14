Producers Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley Jackson announced today that their next Concert for America fundraising event will take place at The Town Hall in New York City at 7:00pm on Inauguration Day, January 20, 2025.

First presented on January 20, 2017, Concert for America includes musical and comedic performances from the brightest stars of stage and screen, with inspiring stories and messages from those on the front lines, advocating for freedom and justice for all. This year’s event will feature appearances by Ali Stroker, Anika Larsen, Ann Harada, Arielle Jacobs, Brenda Braxton, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Bryce Pinkham, Cecily Strong, Charlotte d’Amboise, Hennessy Winkler, J. Smith-Cameron, Javier Muñoz, Jessica Vosk, Judy Gold, Judy Kuhn, Julie Benko, Keala Settle, Kelli O’Hara, Lili Thomas, Lilli Cooper, Liz Callaway, Merle Dandridge, Nina West, Pearl Sun, Piper Perabo, Rosie Perez, Scarlett Strallen, Shayna Steele, Susie Essman and many more. Tickets are now on sale at www.concertforamerica.org.

“We did our first Concert for America on Inauguration Day 2017 and we were thrilled! Not only because it sold out so quickly, but because we received so many messages afterwards describing how the concert provided the audience with joy, peace, and hopefulness,” said Jackson. “As well as high belting!” added Rudetsky. Jackson continued, “We’re going to do it again with the help of the incredible artistic community that always steps up for any community or person facing adversity.” “And,” said Rudetsky, "we will be there not only on Inauguration Day with entertainment and calls to action, but over the next four years, too. "

The event will highlight a number of national organizations working to protect human rights including the Sierra Club, Southern Poverty Law Center, Black Theatre United, The National Immigration Law Center, Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights, and more. Representatives from each of these groups will participate in the program, sharing their stories and letting audiences know how they can help with easy calls-to-action to do on the day of the event and in the future.

General Admission ticket prices start at $35. Special donation packages are also available and offer access to VIP seating, a pre-show party, autographed memorabilia, and more. Additional information is available on Ticketmaster, the Concert for America website, and at The Town Hall Box Office.

Concert for America was created and organized by Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley Jackson in association with Your Kids, Our Kids. Additional creative team members include: director and choreographer Luis Salgado, production stage manager Linda Marvel, sound designer Shannon Slaton, lighting designer Keith Truax, associate producer David Katz, and general manager Maria DiDia.

For more information or to make a donation, visit www.concertforamerica.org.