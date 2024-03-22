The ADAPT Leadership Awards were held on Wednesday, March 13th, 2024, at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City.

Craig Melvin, Lindsay Czarniak, Willie Geist, Michael J. Dowling, Jon Ledecky

The awards gala raised $650,000 to support the important ongoing work of ADAPT Community Network.

2024 ADAPT Leadership Award Honorees were: Craig Melvin, NBC News “TODAY” news anchor, co-host of the “3rd Hour of TODAY,” and host of syndicated “Dateline NBC” broadcasts; Lindsay Czarniak, Emmy-winning Sports Anchor and Reporter; and Jon Ledecky, Co-Owner of the National Hockey League’s New York Islanders.

Michael Dowling, President & Chief Executive Officer, Northwell Health, was honored with the Hausman Humanitarian Award.

Abigail Hawk, star of the CBS series Blue Bloods, returned as host of the awards gala.

2023 ADAPT Leadership Award honoree Willie Geist presented the 2024 ADAPT Leadership Award to his NBC News colleague Craig Melvin and Lindsay Czarniak. James Hausman presented the ADAPT Leadership Award to Jon Ledecky. John D. Kemp presented the Hausman Humanitarian Award to Michael J. Dowling.

Honorary Gala Co-Chair Mike Woods and longtime ADAPT Celebrity Ambassador Teresa Priolo gave opening remarks. Honorary Gala Co-Chair Susan Lucci introduced a video about ADAPT.

Honorary Gala Co-Chairs were Cara Buono, Willie Geist, Abigail Hawk, Susan Lucci, Deborah Roberts, Rosanna Scotto, Ali Stroker, Alex Witt, Mike Woods, and Isiah Whitlock Jr.

ADAPT Leadership Awards Gala Event Co-Chairs were Liz Cohen Hausman, James Hausman, and Thomas Skrobe.

In addition to honorees and ADAPT Leadership, VIPs attending included: Gala Host Abigail Hawk, and Honorary Gala Co-Chairs Willie Geist, Susan Lucci, Alex Witt, and Mike Woods. Other VIPs attending included: Linda Laul, Steve Lacy, Kerri E. Neifeld, John D. Kemp, Paresh Shah M.D., Kori Chambers, Mr. G, Shirley Chan, Steve Gold, Luiza Gold, Laura Gold, Cristina Cuomo, Michael Berger, Alan Zack, Dr. Kathryn Beal, Tanya Rivero, Camilla Barungi, Javier Gomez, Alyson Cambridge, and Patrick Hazlewood.

ADAPT board members who attended were James Hausman, Gideon Asher, Board Chair Gary Geresi, Thomas Skrobe, Houda Foster, and James Kase.

ADAPT Community Network is the leading human service not‐for‐profit and a pioneer in providing cutting‐edge programs and services for people with disabilities. Every day, they build a more inclusive world for thousands of New Yorkers through education, technology, health, residential, and recreational programs in all five boroughs. Their schools and services encompass many people who have challenges beyond cerebral palsy such as autism, Down syndrome, spina bifida, and neuromuscular disorders, among others. They are the largest provider of pre‐school education for children with disabilities in New York. ADAPT's 100 comprehensive programs serve over 20,000 children and adults with disabilities and their families.

To donate or for more information about ADAPT Community Network go to: www.adaptcommunitynetwork.org.