Heart disease and stroke remain the leading causes of death worldwide, yet they are often manageable with the right knowledge and care.

That’s why Mediaplanet is proud to launch the “Heart & Stroke” campaign — a dedicated effort to inform, support, and empower patients, caregivers, and healthcare professionals. Through expert perspectives, prevention strategies, and the latest in diagnostics and treatment, this campaign encourages proactive, informed decision-making at every stage of the cardiovascular journey.

This campaign provides critical resources for those diagnosed with or at risk for cardiovascular disease (CVD) and stroke, including expert guidance on lifestyle changes, innovative treatments, and recovery support. It also aims to support clinicians and caregivers with up-to-date research and tools to improve patient outcomes across all stages of care.

Cover story Susan Lucci brings a deeply personal and urgent perspective to the campaign. Best known for her iconic role on All My Children, the Emmy-winning actress shares her powerful story of survival after experiencing two near-fatal heart blockages. In a candid conversation, Lucci reflects on the subtle symptoms she initially dismissed, the emergency procedure that saved her life, and the lessons she learned about family history, self-advocacy, and making herself a priority. Since her diagnosis, Lucci has become a passionate advocate for heart health — especially among women, who often ignore warning signs or delay seeking care. By sharing her journey, she hopes to inspire others to “put themselves on their to-do list,” trust their instincts, and take proactive steps to protect their hearts before it’s too late.

The print component of “Heart & Stroke” is distributed in today’s edition of USA Today. The digital component is distributed nationally, through a vast social media strategy, and across a network of top news sites and partner outlets. To explore the digital version of the campaign, click here.