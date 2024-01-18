Edward R. Matthews, CEO of ADAPT Community Network, announced that the ADAPT Leadership Awards will take place on Wednesday, March 13th, 2024, at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City.

The awards gala will support the important ongoing work of the non-profit organization.

2024 ADAPT Leadership Award Honorees are: Craig Melvin, NBC News “TODAY” news anchor, co-host of the “3rd Hour of TODAY,” and host of syndicated “Dateline NBC” broadcasts; Lindsay Czarniak, Emmy-winning Sports Anchor and Reporter; and Jon Ledecky, Co-Owner of the National Hockey League’s New York Islanders.

Michael Dowling, President & Chief Executive Officer, Northwell Health, will be honored with the Hausman Humanitarian Award.

Abigail Hawk, star of the CBS series Blue Bloods, will return as host of the awards gala. Hawk is a four-time past Honorary Co-Chair and past celebrity presenter of the ADAPT Leadership Awards.

Honorary Gala Co-Chairs are: Cara Buono, star of Stranger Things and Emmy-nominated for Mad Men; Willie Geist, Emmy-winning host of NBC News’ Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist, co-host of MSNBC’s Morning Joe; Abigail Hawk, star of the CBS series Blue Bloods; Susan Lucci, Emmy-winning actress, entrepreneur, and New York Times best-selling author; Deborah Roberts, Emmy-winning ABC News Co-Anchor, ABC 20/20, and ABC News Senior National Affairs Correspondent; Rosanna Scotto, Emmy-winning host, FOX 5 Good Day New York; Ali Stroker, Tony-winning actress and author; Alex Witt, Emmy-nominated host, MSNBC’s Alex Witt Reports; Mike Woods Emmy-winning meteorologist and reporter, FOX 5 Good Day New York; and Isiah Whitlock Jr., star of Your Honor, and Da 5 Bloods.

ADAPT Leadership Awards Gala Event Co-Chairs are Liz Cohen Hausman, James Hausman and Thomas Skobe.

“We look forward to honoring Craig Melvin and Lindsay Czarniak, whose career achievements are matched by their work in giving back to the community,” says Edward R. Matthews, CEO of ADAPT Community Network. “We are honored to have Michael Dowling accept the Hausman Humanitarian Award for his tireless efforts in improving the health and lives of all in the greater New York community. We look forward to honoring Jon Ledecky with an ADAPT Leadership Award for the impact he had made in both the business and sports worlds.”

To purchase tickets or for more information about the 2024 ADAPT Leadership Awards, click here.

ADAPT Community Network is the leading human service not‐for‐profit and a pioneer in providing cutting‐edge programs and services for people with disabilities. Every day, they build a more inclusive world for thousands of New Yorkers through education, technology, health, residential, and recreational programs in all five boroughs. Their schools and services encompass many people who have challenges beyond cerebral palsy such as autism, Down syndrome, spina bifida, and neuromuscular disorders, among others. They are the largest provider of pre‐school education for children with disabilities in New York. ADAPT’s 100 comprehensive programs serve over 20,000 children and adults with disabilities and their families.