Founded in 1980, PETA is dedicated to establishing and defending the rights of all animals.

PETA operates under the simple principle that animals are not ours to eat, wear, experiment on, or use for entertainment. PETA educates policymakers and the public about animal abuse and promotes kind treatment of animals.

PETA’s animal protection work brings together members of the scientific, judicial, and legislative communities to stop abusive practices. Aided by thorough investigative work, congressional involvement, consumer boycotts, and international media coverage, PETA achieves long-term changes that improve the quality of life for, and prevent the deaths of, countless animals.