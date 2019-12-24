Founded in 1980, PETA is dedicated to establishing and defending the rights of all animals.
PETA operates under the simple principle that animals are not ours to eat, wear, experiment on, or use for entertainment. PETA educates policymakers and the public about animal abuse and promotes kind treatment of animals.
PETA’s animal protection work brings together members of the scientific, judicial, and legislative communities to stop abusive practices. Aided by thorough investigative work, congressional involvement, consumer boycotts, and international media coverage, PETA achieves long-term changes that improve the quality of life for, and prevent the deaths of, countless animals.
How you can help
Check out the Action Center on PETA’s home page to find out what you can do to help animals.
Causes
Celebrity supporters 263
PETA has received support from the following celebrities listed on this site:
- Adriana de Moura
- Aimee Teegarden
- Aishwarya Rai
- Alan Cumming
- Alan Davies
- Alec Baldwin
- Alexandra Burke
- Alicia Silverstone
- Ali MacGraw
- Alyssa Milano
- Amy Jackson
- Andy Serkis
- Anjelica Huston
- Ann Widdecombe
- Ariana Grande
- Arlene Phillips
- Audrina Patridge
- Beck
- Belinda Carlisle
- Ben Gibbard
- Bethenny Frankel
- Bill Clinton
- Bill de Blasio
- Bill Maher
- Bill Oddie
- Black Sabbath
- Bob Barker
- Brian May
- Brigitte Bardot
- Brigitte Nielsen
- Bryan Adams
- Carrie Underwood
- Casey Affleck
- Charlize Theron
- Charlotte Ross
- Charo
- Chester Bennington
- Chris Knights
- Chrissie Hynde
- Chris Smalling
- Chrissy Metz
- Christen Press
- Christian Serratos
- Christina Grimmie
- Christy Turlington
- Chris Walla
- Cindy Crawford
- Claire Cooper
- Cloris Leachman
- Cody Simpson
- Common
- Corey Feldman
- Courtney Stodden
- Daniella Monet
- Darren Aronofsky
- Dave Navarro
- Davey Havok
- David Haye
- Death Cab for Cutie
- Dennis Rodman
- Dermot Mulroney
- Diane Warren
- Dionne Bromfield
- Dita Von Teese
- Eddie Vedder
- Edie Falco
- Elen Rivas
- Elisabetta Canalis
- Elissa Sursara
- Ellen DeGeneres
- Emily Deschanel
- Emily Osment
- Emmylou Harris
- Eva Mendes
- Evanna Lynch
- Evelyn Lozada
- Fall Out Boy
- Famke Janssen
- Floriana Lima
- Forest Whitaker
- Frances Fisher
- Frances McDormand
- Fred Willard
- Geezer Butler
- Gemma Collins
- George Brett
- Gideon Raff
- Gillian Anderson
- Glenn Dorsey
- Hannah Teter
- Helen Flanagan
- Holland Roden
- Iggy Pop
- Imelda May
- Ireland Baldwin
- Isabel Lucas
- Jaimarie Bjorge
- James Corden
- James Cromwell
- Jamie Bamber
- Jane Goodall
- Jane Lynch
- Jane's Addiction
- Jason Biggs
- Jason McGerr
- Jay Sean
- Jenna Dewan Tatum
- Jermaine Dupri
- Jerome Flynn
- Jessica Biel
- Jessica Chastain
- Jessica-Jane Clement
- Jillian Michaels
- JM Coetzee
- Joan Jett
- Joanna Krupa
- Joanna Lumley
- Joaquin Phoenix
- Jodi Picoult
- John Abraham
- John Bishop
- John Salley
- Jorja Fox
- Joss Stone
- Julian Clary
- Justin Bieber
- Karina Smirnoff
- Kate del Castillo
- Katee Sackhoff
- Kate Winslet
- Katherine Schwarzenegger
- Kathy Najimy
- Ke$ha
- Keanu Reeves
- Kellan Lutz
- Kelly Brook
- Kelsea Ballerini
- Khloe Kardashian
- Kim Basinger
- Kimberly Wyatt
- Kimiko Glenn
- Kristen Bell
- Kristen Johnston
- Kristen Wiig
- Kristin Cavallari
- Kristoff St. John
- Krysten Ritter
- Kym Johnson
- Laura Vandervoort
- Laura Whitmore
- Layla Kayleigh
- Lea Michele
- Leona Lewis
- Lifehouse
- Linda Gray
- Lucy Watson
- Luis Gerardo Méndez
- Maggie Q
- Marjorie de Sousa
- Martina Navratilova
- Martin Freeman
- Mayim Bialik
- Megan Park
- Meg Mathews
- Michael Clarke Duncan
- Michael Stipe
- Michael Vartan
- Mickey Rourke
- Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino
- Milo Ventimiglia
- Missy Elliott
- Missy Higgins
- Moby
- Monica Dogra
- Morrissey
- Natalie Imbruglia
- Natalie Portman
- Naughty Boy
- Neil deGrasse Tyson
- Nicholas Gonzalez
- Nigel Barker
- Noah Cyrus
- Olivia Munn
- Olivia Wilde
- Owain Yeoman
- Pamela Anderson
- Patrick Muldoon
- Paulina Rubio
- Paul McCartney
- Paul Stanley
- Penelope Cruz
- Perez Hilton
- Peter Dinklage
- Peter Egan
- Peter Falk
- Phil Neville
- Pink
- Prince
- Rachel Miner
- Rahul Khanna
- Renee Olstead
- Rhys Ifans
- Richard Linklater
- Ricky Gervais
- Rise Against
- Robbie Rogers
- Rocsi Diaz
- Roger Daltrey
- Roger Moore
- Ron Artest
- Rosanna Davison
- Rue McClanahan
- Russell Brand
- Russell Simmons
- Ryan Gosling
- RZA
- Sadie Frost
- Samantha Barks
- Sam Simon
- Sara Gilbert
- Sarah Connor
- Sarah Jeffery
- Sarah Silverman
- Sean Kingston
- Seth Green
- Shania Twain
- Shanna Moakler
- Shirley Manson
- Sia
- Simon Cowell
- Siouxsie Sioux
- Smashing Pumpkins
- Sofia Hayat
- Sophie Ellis-Bextor
- Stella McCartney
- Stephanie Sigman
- Steve Aoki
- Steve-O
- Taraji P. Henson
- Taylor Swift
- The Clash
- The Smiths
- Tim Cook
- Tim Gunn
- Tommy Lee
- Toni Collette
- Tony Gonzalez
- Tony Kanal
- Trace Cyrus
- Travis Barker
- Trent Reznor
- Twiggy
- Uri Geller
- Vera Lynn
- Vivienne Westwood
- Waka Flocka Flame
- Wendy Turner-Webster
- Wendy Williams
- Westlife
- William H. Macy
- Woody Harrelson
- Yvonne Strahovski
- Zendaya