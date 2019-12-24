PETA

Founded in 1980, PETA is dedicated to establishing and defending the rights of all animals.

PETA operates under the simple principle that animals are not ours to eat, wear, experiment on, or use for entertainment. PETA educates policymakers and the public about animal abuse and promotes kind treatment of animals.

PETA’s animal protection work brings together members of the scientific, judicial, and legislative communities to stop abusive practices. Aided by thorough investigative work, congressional involvement, consumer boycotts, and international media coverage, PETA achieves long-term changes that improve the quality of life for, and prevent the deaths of, countless animals.

How you can help

Check out the Action Center on PETA’s home page to find out what you can do to help animals.

Causes

Animals

Celebrity supporters 263

PETA has received support from the following celebrities listed on this site:

Insights preview

97
Activity
82
Social reach
Google trends for "PETA"
(Only available if currently logged into Google)
Loading...
See these insights for all charities...