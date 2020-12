Peggy Albrecht Friendly House Los Angeles, the first residential program in the country for women recovering from alcohol and drug abuse, will honor MusiCares/MAP Fund’s Senior Director Harold Owens with the Excellence In Service Award; entrepreneur and television personality Eden Sassoon with the Woman of the Year Award; and tattoo artist, author, activist and musician Kat Von D with the Shining Star Award at their 28th annual Awards Luncheon, Saturday, October 28, 2017 at The Beverly Hilton Hotel, Beverly Hills. More →