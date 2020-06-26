Brian May, the legendary guitarist of ‘Queen’, became a patron for the ABC Trust after joining the charity’s founding patron, Jimmy Page, as a judge in the ABC Riffathon events, which sought the best up-and-coming young guitarist in the UK.

Brian May’s Save Me Trust is a non-profit organization speaking out against the persecution and torture of wildlife for sport.

Brian has also helped ABC raise vital funds, offering special auction prizes including concert tickets with the opportunity for fans to meet him backstage. He has also supported ABC Graffiti guitar project ‘A Forca Da Rua’ for which 12 Gibson guitars – custom designed by renowned street artists – were sold at an exclusive auction event and included guitar lesson with Brian in his private home.

May sang “Too Much Love Will Kill You” with Katie Melua at the 46664 concert in George, South Africa for Nelson Mandela's South African AIDS charity concert.