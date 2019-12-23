Play, dance or sing – everyone responds to music. Music has a unique power to reach deep inside us and Nordoff Robbins harnesses music – with all its emotion, energy, resonance and rhythm – to reach children and adults whose lives are constrained by illness, disability, trauma or exclusion.

For over 50 years the work pioneered by Paul Nordoff and Clive Robbins has set a benchmark in the use of music to promote health and wellbeing. They provide and support a range of services that encompass the depth and breadth of music, encompassing music therapy, music and health projects, and community music projects.