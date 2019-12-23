Play, dance or sing – everyone responds to music. Music has a unique power to reach deep inside us and Nordoff Robbins harnesses music – with all its emotion, energy, resonance and rhythm – to reach children and adults whose lives are constrained by illness, disability, trauma or exclusion.
For over 50 years the work pioneered by Paul Nordoff and Clive Robbins has set a benchmark in the use of music to promote health and wellbeing. They provide and support a range of services that encompass the depth and breadth of music, encompassing music therapy, music and health projects, and community music projects.
How you can help
Nordoff Robbins supporters are behind every life changing experience in music that they enable. The financial support people give them means they can harness music to reach and transform the lives of children and adults all over the UK who are constrained by illness, disability, trauma or exclusion.
They receive no statutory funding and are heavily reliant on voluntary donations to deliver 34,000 sessions every year – in schools, day centres, hospitals, and care homes across the UK, and in our Centre and Units. Every one of these sessions helps to transform someone’s life.
Visit their website to learn more.
Causes
Celebrity supporters 109
Nordoff Robbins has received support from the following celebrities listed on this site:
- Aerosmith
- Alexandra Burke
- Alex Ferguson
- Alfie Boe
- Alison Balsom
- Alison Moyet
- Andrew Lloyd-Webber
- Annie Lennox
- Barry Gibb
- Bernie Taupin
- Beverley Knight
- Bill Nighy
- Billy Boyd
- Brian May
- Bryan Adams
- Catherine Tate
- Celia Imrie
- Chris Cornell
- Coldplay
- Crowded House
- David Gray
- Dominic West
- Edith Bowman
- Eliza Doolittle
- Elton John
- Emeli Sandé
- Emma Bunton
- Eric Clapton
- Eric Idle
- Fleetwood Mac
- Frank Lampard
- Gary Barlow
- Geezer Butler
- George Martin
- Harry Styles
- Il Divo
- Iron Maiden
- Jack Whitehall
- Jake Bugg
- James Anderson
- James Bay
- Jamie Cullum
- Jeff Brazier
- Jess Glynne
- John Legend
- Jonathan Pryce
- Jools Holland
- Joss Stone
- Katherine Jenkins
- Katie Melua
- Kevin Bacon
- KT Tunstall
- Kylie Minogue
- Labrinth
- Laura Mvula
- Laura Wright
- Madness
- Manic Street Preachers
- Mark Ronson
- Mark Rylance
- Michael Bublé
- Michael Owen
- Michael Parkinson
- Mike Tindall
- Minnie Driver
- Muse
- Neil Finn
- Nick Grimshaw
- One Direction
- Paloma Faith
- Paul McCartney
- Paul Weller
- Peter Gabriel
- Pete Townshend
- Pharrell Williams
- Pink Floyd
- Primal Scream
- Razorlight
- Rita Ora
- Robbie Williams
- Robert Plant
- Roger Daltrey
- Roger Taylor
- Rolling Stones
- Ronan Keating
- Ronnie Wood
- Rosamund Pike
- Rufus Sewell
- Rupert Everett
- Ryan Giggs
- Sandi Thom
- Shane Filan
- Sharleen Spiteri
- Sienna Miller
- Simon Pegg
- Status Quo
- Stereophonics
- Sting
- Sugababes
- Take That
- The Clash
- The Wanted
- The Who
- Tinie Tempah
- Tom Jones
- Vampire Weekend
- Westlife
- Wet Wet Wet
- Will Young