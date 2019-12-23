Nordoff Robbins

Play, dance or sing – everyone responds to music. Music has a unique power to reach deep inside us and Nordoff Robbins harnesses music – with all its emotion, energy, resonance and rhythm – to reach children and adults whose lives are constrained by illness, disability, trauma or exclusion.

For over 50 years the work pioneered by Paul Nordoff and Clive Robbins has set a benchmark in the use of music to promote health and wellbeing. They provide and support a range of services that encompass the depth and breadth of music, encompassing music therapy, music and health projects, and community music projects.

How you can help

Nordoff Robbins supporters are behind every life changing experience in music that they enable. The financial support people give them means they can harness music to reach and transform the lives of children and adults all over the UK who are constrained by illness, disability, trauma or exclusion.

They receive no statutory funding and are heavily reliant on voluntary donations to deliver 34,000 sessions every year – in schools, day centres, hospitals, and care homes across the UK, and in our Centre and Units. Every one of these sessions helps to transform someone’s life.

Visit their website to learn more.

