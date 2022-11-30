Nordoff Robbins annual Carol Service is returning for 2022 at 7pm on Tuesday 13th December at St Luke’s Church in Chelsea (SW3 6NH), featuring legendary rock band The Who as this year’s headline performance.

The incredible Pete Townshend and Roger Daltrey will entertain with an acoustic set of some of their greatest songs on this festive evening.

Nordoff Robbins is the UK’s largest music therapy charity.

Tickets have now SOLD OUT. All of the money raised will support Nordoff Robbins music therapists to continue supporting thousands of people up and down the country.