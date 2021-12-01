Taking place at 7pm on Tuesday 14th Dec 2021 at St Luke’s Church, Chelsea, the welcome return of the Nordoff Robbins Carol Service showcases a star-studded line up including Sir Rod Stewart – one of the most important and best-selling artists of all time, the magnetic Irish singer-songwriter Imelda May and chart-topping saxophonist and presenter Jess Gillam.

With Christmas carols sung by some of the music industry’s most celebrated artists, from music giants to and coming young talent, the evening will also feature a host of celebrities giving festive readings. Tickets are available from carols.nordoff-robbins.org.uk, priced £50.

Following the music therapy charity’s first virtual Christmas event in 2020, Nordoff Robbins is also offering music lovers who can’t attend the church the opportunity to come together to experience the Christmas magic by watching ‘The Stars Come Out To Sing At Christmas 2021’, hosted by the iconic Nile Rodgers. The free-to-view streamed concert will feature carols and readings from St Luke’s Church along with exclusive additional performances from stars around the world, which fans can access at 7pm GMT on Sunday 19th December via carols.nordoff-robbins.org.uk. Donations are encouraged throughout this very special festive evening to enable Nordoff Robbins’ dedicated music therapists to support those who need it most to experience the joy and power of music – helping communication and reducing isolation.

Nordoff Robbins Music Therapy is delighted to have Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited as a funding partner for the second year.

The online concert will be supported by London Stock Exchange through streaming on its Issuer Services Spark. Spark is a digital platform that enables London Stock Exchange clients and partners to distribute a range of digital and thought leadership content.