Last week, the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF) hosted their annual Hot Pink Party at The Glasshouse in New York City.

Nile Rodgers performs onstage during the Breast Cancer Research Foundation Hot Pink Party

Credit/Copyright: Noam Galai/Getty Images for BCRF

The evening raised over $11 million to support BCRF’s global legion of 250 scientists pursuing high-impact, lifesaving breast cancer research.

Hosted by Elizabeth Hurley, Global Ambassador of The Estée Lauder Companies’ Breast Cancer Campaign, the evening honored BCRF Board Co-chair William P. Lauder with the Evelyn H. Lauder Spirit of Philanthropy Award, named for his mother, the founder of BCRF.

Senior Vice President of Global Product Development at Clinique and breast cancer survivor Janet Pardo shared heartfelt remarks, “William has co-chaired the BCRF Board since 2016. His steady hand, thoughtfulness, and decisive leadership has enabled the Foundation to thrive through the past eight years, including during a global pandemic. He is so generous with his time and talent, committing himself fully to this critical role in addition to his responsibilities at Estée Lauder, with his family, and so many other notable pursuits. Giving back, and giving his all, are the hallmarks of William’s style.”

“I would like to thank the brilliant BCRF researchers who work every day to bring us closer to the end of breast cancer and all of you for your support for believing in their important work,” said William. “The future is bright and we will all continue to work together towards a world free from breast cancer.”

The evening featured an unforgettable concert by Nile Rodgers & CHIC, who took the stage to perform their classics including Le Freak, Dance Dance Dance, I’m Coming Out, Upside Down, We Are Family, Good Times, and more.

Breast Cancer thriver and Delta Air Lines flight attendant, Marenda Hughes Taylor was presented with the Roslyn and Leslie Goldstein Unsung Hero Award. The Award was presented to her by Kristen Manion Taylor.

Other notable guests included: Karlie Kloss, Carolyn Murphy, Vera Wang, Amy and Brian France, Imaan Hammam, Tunde Oyeneyin, Cody Rigsby, Jill and Harry Kargman, Danielle Lauder, Eliana Lauder, Katherine Lauder, Rachel Lauder, Jennifer Fisher, Gretta Monahan, Sara Sidner, Ann Caruso, Dani Stahl, Emma Myles, Jenna Leigh Green, Paul Shaffer, Chloe Melas, Paige Stables, Sarrah Strimel Bentley, Simone Winston and more.

Breast cancer is the most common cancer in women worldwide, underscoring the rising and urgent need for research. BCRF is proud to be the largest private funder of breast cancer research in the world, supporting a global legion of 250 scientists pursuing high-impact research that is saving lives.

The event experience was made possible with generous support from Rafanelli Events and Winston Flowers.

Honorary Co-Chairs included: Karen & Rob Hale, Sir Elton John & David Furnish, Kinga & Edward Lampert, Judy & Leonard A. Lauder, Lori Kanter Tritsch & William P. Lauder and Anthony von Mandl. Lead Co-Chairs included: Jody & John Arnhold, Valentine & Patrick Firmenich, Roslyn Goldstein, Adrienne & Dan Lufkin, Marilyn & Jim Simons and Candance King Weir. Co-Chairs included: A. Alfred Taubman Foundation, Marcela and Mike Berland, Sandra Brant, Louise Camuto-Grieder and Daniel Grieder, Susan Crown & William Kunkler, Domenico De Sole, Andrew L. Farkas, Nina Garcia, Marjorie Reed Gordon, Donna Karan, Shelly & Howard Kivell, Michael Kors, Aerin Lauder, Jane Lauder, Jo Carole & Ronald S. Lauder, Laura & Gary Lauder, John Paulson, Bryan Rafanelli, Lois Robbins & Andrew Zaro, John Rosenwald, Arlene Taub, Lizzie & Jonathan Tisch, Ingrid Vandebosch & Jeff Gordon and Vera Wang.