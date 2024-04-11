The Breast Cancer Research Foundation's 2024 Hot Pink Party will take place on May 14.

The event will be hosted by Elizabeth Hurley and will honor William P. Lauder with the Evelyn H. Lauder Spirit of Philanthropy Award, named for his mother, the founder of BCRF. Honorary co-chairs include: Sir Elton John and David Furnish, Judy and Leonard A. Lauder, Lori Kanter Tritsch, Anthony Von Mandl. Gala co-chairs include: Nina Garcia, Vera Wang, Lizzie and Jonathan Tisch, Michael Kors, Donna Karan, Aerin Lauder. Expected attendees include: Karlie Kloss, Carolyn Murphy, Ann Caruso, Chloe Melas, Jenna Leigh Green, Imaan Hammam, Emma Myles, and more.

Breast cancer recently became the most common cancer in women worldwide, underscoring the rising and urgent need for research. BCRF is proud to be the largest private funder of breast cancer research in the world, supporting a global legion of 250 scientists pursuing high-impact research that is saving lives.

WHERE:

Glasshouse

660 12th Ave.

New York, NY

WHEN:

Tuesday, May 14, 2024

Find out more here.