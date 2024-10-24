City of Hope, one of the largest and most advanced cancer research and treatment organizations in the U.S. and ranked among the nation’s top 5 cancer centers by U.S. News & World report, honored Jay Marciano, chairman and CEO of AEG Presents, at this week’s Music, Film and Entertainment Industry Spirit of Life Gala.

Celine Dion attends Spirit of Life Gala

The gala is part of the industry’s annual philanthropic campaign, which has raised $7.5 million to-date to advance City of Hope’s mission of making hope a reality for all touched by cancer and diabetes. With the evening’s proceeds benefiting childhood, adolescent and young adult survivorship programs, fundraising will continue through the end of 2024.

The star-studded evening featured electrifying performances by Sir Elton John and David Blaine, whose showmanship captivated the audience. A surprise appearance by Celine Dion brought even more excitement to the event, while the curated menu by acclaimed old-world pasta master Chef Evan Funke provided an unforgettable culinary experience. In-room fundraising throughout the night focused on supporting City of Hope Children’s Cancer Center’s dedicated programs for young cancer survivors.

“The live entertainment industry has a unique ability to create powerful moments that inspire change,” Marciano said. “Tonight’s success is a testament to the incredible impact our industry can have when we unite for a common cause. I am deeply honored to receive The Spirit of Life Award, and I am grateful for the opportunity to support City of Hope’s goal to end cancer.”

In addition to the inspiring performances, event producers paid homage to their live entertainment roots with concert elements including drones and synchronized wristbands. Additionally, highly sought-after, once-in-a-lifetime experiences and rare luxury goods were up for auction, including a music festival “Golden Pass”, the ultimate access and VIP amenities for Coachella, Stagecoach and New Orleans JazzFest in 2025; a New Orleans ‘trifecta’ of tickets introduced remotely by NOLA-native Jon Batiste, including Preservation Hall, NFL Honors and Super Bowl LIX; and Elton John’s engraved ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ Rolex, which was introduced on-stage by Elton’s songwriting partner, Bernie Taupin.

“Much like health care, the music industry is about bringing people together to heal and inspire,” said Robert Stone, chief executive officer and the Helen and Morgan Chu Chief Executive Officer Distinguished Chair at City of Hope. “The industry’s ongoing commitment continues to accelerate our research, bringing City of Hope closer to conquering cancer and improving the lives of patients and survivors everywhere.”

An emotional highlight of the evening came from a powerful story shared by Melody Shahsavarani, a 27-year-old City of Hope patient and Hodgkin lymphoma survivor and a member of the music industry herself, demonstrating the profound impact donor contributions have on the lives of young people facing cancer. “The love that I felt from my care team during the worst moments of my life is indescribable,” Shahsavarani said. “I believe I got a second chance at life because of City of Hope, so I’m not wasting a minute of it.”

Throughout the night, in-room fundraising focused on expanding survivorship programs for adolescents and young adults like Shahsavarani, ensuring they receive the long-term care and support needed to thrive after their cancer journeys. As a core demographic for the live entertainment industry, young people and their families benefit from the campaign led by Marciano.

“City of Hope has always been a place where communities unite for something greater,” said Kristin Bertell, chief philanthropy officer, City of Hope. “The music industry’s Spirit of Life campaign is a powerful example of what’s possible when world-class talent and generous donors come together. With icons like Elton John, David Blaine and Celine Dion lending their voices, and the unwavering support of partners across the music and entertainment industries, we’re accelerating cancer research to shape a future filled with hope for every patient and survivor.”

This year’s gala marks 51 years of support from the industry.

“For decades, the Music, Film and Entertainment Industries board has stood alongside City of Hope in the fight against cancer,” said Evan Lamberg, president, Universal Music Publishing Group North America and MFEI board chairman. “Over that time, we’ve raised over $160 million, and counting, to help so many. We can’t thank enough this year’s City of Hope Spirit of Life honoree, Jay Marciano, and his entire team at AEG, for an incredibly successful fundraising event and year. We owe him a deep debt of gratitude for all he has done.”

“What we do in entertainment — whether it’s creating music, producing films or organizing live performances — brings people together in extraordinary ways,” said Alissa Pollack, executive vice president, global music marketing at iHeartMedia and MFEI board president. “And when we channel that same energy, that same drive, into philanthropy, the impact is even greater. It goes beyond dollars. It’s about the lives we’re helping to change — the patients who receive new hope because of the advances we’ve fueled.”

City of Hope extends its heartfelt thanks to all attendees, sponsors and supporters who made the gala possible. Fundraising will continue through December 2024, offering even more ways to support the critical programs and research that benefit cancer patients and survivors.