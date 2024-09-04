City of Hope, one of the largest and most advanced cancer research and treatment organizations in the United States, announced today that its Music, Film and Entertainment Industry (MFEI) Spirit of Life honoree Jay Marciano and Chef Evan Funke have partnered with Conan O'Brien, David Blaine and Chef Evan Funkehimself to host three exclusive dinners – Charitybuzz Hosts: Good Evenings – at Funke to support City of Hope’s efforts to conquer cancer.

It was previously announced that Marciano — chairman and CEO of AEG Presents, a global leader in live events — will be honored with City of Hope’s prestigious Spirit of Life Award on Oct. 22, 2024, at the historic Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in downtown Los Angeles. Hosted by Fred Armisen, the evening will feature performances from Elton John and David Blaine, and food by Chef Funke.

The dinners, to be held in Funke’s private dining room in Beverly Hills, are a unique opportunity to experience old-world handmade pasta techniques in an intimate setting that promises auction winners an evening of conversation, food and fun with a once-in-a-lifetime host for you and your lucky guests, with all proceeds benefiting City of Hope.

Three evening events will take place this fall and are up for auction:

Oct. 17, 2024 — Chef Funke will host dinner and offer a sneak peek at the menu he’s planning for the Spirit of Life gala the following week.

Oct. 21, 2024 — Magician and mentalist David Blaine will host dinner the day prior to the gala.

Nov. 19, 2024 — Television host, writer, comedian and podcaster Conan O’Brien will host the final dinner of the series.

Each auction package is sold as a pair of seats for a private dining experience for 18 guests and consists of a prix fixe, bespoke menu created by Chef Funke.

In addition to the dinner series, Marciano has extended his fundraising efforts to include once-in-a-lifetime opportunities that are accessible to every fan wishing to support City of Hope’s mission to make hope a reality for all touched by cancer. This includes the opportunity to bid on a pair of tickets to the Spirit of Life gala, an event that is typically available only to members of MFEI.

“I’m honored that these incredible individuals have committed their time and talents for three unforgettable evenings in support of City of Hope,” Marciano said. “Offering people experiences of a lifetime is at the heart of what we do: connecting them to magic, emotion, and energy to create moments they will remember forever. Doing so in service of City of Hope’s work to eradicate cancer makes it that much more meaningful.”

Earlier this year, Marciano launched his campaign by donating Artist Passes for Coachella, inviting fans to attend the music industry’s well-known ‘Night Before’ dinner in the desert, VIP tickets and artist meet-and-greets, including with Taylor Swift, The Rolling Stones and Kane Brown. These efforts have resulted in $750K raised as part of his campaign.

“Our partners in the music industry continue to raise the stakes when it comes to finding creative ways to speed City of Hope’s cancer research through philanthropy,” said Kristin Bertell, chief philanthropy officer at City of Hope. “Jay and his team are doing what they do best — inspiring their fans. I’m so grateful that it’s to the benefit of cancer patients.”

City of Hope’s Spirit of Life gala will conclude Marciano’s year-long fundraising initiative to benefit City of Hope’s cancer research.