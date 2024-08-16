City of Hope, one of the largest and most advanced cancer research and treatment organizations in the United States and a leading research center for diabetes and other life-threatening illnesses, announced today that its Music, Film and Entertainment Industry (MFEI) volunteer and fundraising group’s Spirit of Life Gala will include a headlining performance by Elton John.

Taking place on Oct. 22, 2024, at the historic Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in downtown Los Angeles, the 51st annual affair will present Jay Marciano, chairman and CEO of AEG Presents, with City of Hope’s prestigious Spirit of Life Award. Marciano will be recognized for his longtime philanthropic and humanitarian efforts.

“I am honored to be receiving The Spirit of Life Award from City of Hope and to be able to contribute to raising awareness and funds to speed its important work of eradicating cancer and improving lives for so many,” Marciano said. “I am also humbled and grateful that Elton John, a true superstar in every regard, has agreed to lend his immeasurable talents to this event with a performance that’s sure to inspire support for a cause that unfortunately touches so many lives. And if that weren’t enough, having David Blaine, Evan Funke, and Fred Armisen contribute to such an extraordinary evening is beyond my wildest dreams,” Marciano added.

A prominent figure in the live entertainment and music industry and widely known for his work leading one of the world’s largest live event companies that’s recently produced two of the most significant music tours in history — Taylor Swift’s “Eras Tour” and Elton John’s “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” — Marciano is focused on galvanizing the industry to accelerate cancer research at City of Hope so that more people around the world may benefit from its findings.

John’s historic, final tour saw the musical icon play 330 shows worldwide to over 6.25 million fans across the UK, Europe, North America and Australia. The U.S. leg of the tour concluded with three sell-out shows at Dodger Stadium. The concert was livestreamed on Disney + in every territory the channel broadcasts in, a global first. He later headlined Glastonbury’s Pyramid Stage in June 2023, the final UK show before the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour concluded in July 2023, marking the end of more than 50 years on the road. Now, the stage has been set for another very special performance at the Spirit of Life Gala.

“Jay is more than a colleague; he is a dear friend,” John said. “It is my pleasure to lend my support to him as he receives the Spirit of Life honor, especially given City of Hope’s dignity-giving supportive care for people who face cancer, along with its unmatched research for other life-threatening illnesses. Their important work has led to advancements in the field that have fortunately enabled so many people to live beautiful, long lives. Everyone should have that opportunity, and I’m honored to play a part in City of Hope’s work towards that goal.”

Founded more than a century ago to serve people who had trouble accessing high-quality, effective cancer treatment, City of Hope combines inclusive, compassionate care with big dreams realized through breakthrough scientific research.

“Our longstanding supporters in the entertainment industry are helping us deliver on our most important goal: saving lives,” said Robert Stone, CEO of City of Hope and the Helen and Morgan Chu Chief Executive Officer Distinguished Chair. “Thank you, Jay, and our partners for helping us ensure that people with cancer, regardless of race, socioeconomic status or geography, have equitable access to the most advanced cancer treatments available.”

In its 50-plus year history, MFEI raised over $150 million to benefit City of Hope research and care programs.

“The music industry has the power to unite millions of people for a cause, and when that cause is cancer research, the impact can be transformative,” said Kristin J. Bertell, chief philanthropy officer at City of Hope. “Jay’s support will amplify awareness, raise crucial funds, and inspire hope for millions of cancer patients and their families. It’s not just about entertainment; it’s about saving lives through the power of philanthropy,” Bertell continued.

In addition to the performance by John, attendees will experience a curated menu by chef Evan Funke, a master of the old-world techniques of handmade pasta, and an unprecedented act by magician and mentalist David Blaine — both experiences promise to round out an evening of magic. Comedian, actor, musician and writer Fred Armisen will emcee the event.

“City of Hope’s Music, Film and Entertainment Industry division and its board are looking forward to honoring Jay and celebrating his commitment to supporting cancer research through his deep influence within the live entertainment industry,” said Alissa Pollack, executive vice president of global music marketing for iHeartMedia and MFEI board president. “It’s remarkable to see the music industry continue to come together for a common cause against cancer.”

“City of Hope’s MFEI Board cannot thank Jay Marciano, and his entire team, enough for all they are doing to help fight these horrible diseases, said Evan Lamberg, President of Universal Music Publishing Group, North America and MFEI Board Chairman. “There is not a single person I meet that has not, in some way directly or indirectly, been affected by cancer. City of Hope continues its battle against cancer around the clock and looks to continue to make the quality of people’s lives better.”