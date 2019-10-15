City of Hope, an innovative biomedical research, treatment and educational institution, is dedicated to the prevention and cure of cancer and other life-threatening diseases, guided by a compassionate patient-centered philosophy, and supported by a national foundation of humanitarian philanthropy.
Celebrity supporters 88
City of Hope has received support from the following celebrities listed on this site:
- 3 Doors Down
- Amandla Stenberg
- Backstreet Boys
- Barry Manilow
- Bob Dylan
- Bret Michaels
- Brett Eldredge
- Burt Bacharach
- Carole Bayer Sager
- Carrie Underwood
- Chuck Wicks
- Clint Eastwood
- Clive Davis
- Colbie Caillat
- Coldplay
- Courtney Love
- Cuba Gooding Jr.
- Dave Stewart
- David Guetta
- Demi Lovato
- Don Most
- Doobie Brothers
- Eagles
- Enrique Iglesias
- Ernie Hudson
- Florence Henderson
- Gavin DeGraw
- George Lopez
- Jake Owen
- Jamie Foxx
- Jeannie Mai
- Jennifer Lopez
- Jenny Jones
- Jeremy Roenick
- Jermaine Dupri
- Jesse McCartney
- Jimmy Jam
- Joe Jonas
- Jonas Brothers
- Julianne Hough
- Justin Bieber
- Justin Moore
- Kat Von D
- Keanu Reeves
- Keith Urban
- Kelsea Ballerini
- Kenny Loggins
- Kevin Huvane
- Kevin Jonas
- Lady Antebellum
- Lady Gaga
- Led Zeppelin
- Linkin Park
- Lionel Richie
- Loni Love
- Luke Bryan
- Maroon 5
- Matthew Morrison
- Melissa Peterman
- Michael Vartan
- Miley Cyrus
- New Kids On The Block
- Ne-Yo
- Nick Jonas
- Patty Smyth
- Paul Haggis
- Paul McCartney
- Paul Stanley
- Pitbull
- Prince
- R5
- Randy Newman
- Rascal Flatts
- Reba McEntire
- REO Speedwagon
- Rihanna
- Rita Ora
- Robin Roberts
- Rolling Stones
- Ryan Cabrera
- Ryan Kwanten
- Shaun Sipos
- Sheryl Crow
- Slash
- Stevie Wonder
- Troye Sivan
- Vince Gill
- will.i.am