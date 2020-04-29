Singer-songwriter, Gavin Degraw, best known for his soulful, blues-tinged vocals should also be known for his charity. In November 2009, Degraw decided to help the New York City Restoration Project by donating two tickets to his show, two t-shirts, a signed CD and a dinner on the night of his show at his favorite bar, The National Underground.

Degraw has also worked with Nothing But Nets, Musicians on Call, City of Hope, Charity Folks and the Michael J. Fox Foundation.