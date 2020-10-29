Ne-Yo is an American R&B singer and rapper.
In 2007, Grammy Award winning R&B singer-songwriter Ne-Yo founded the Compound Foundation, a non-profit organization committed to increasing awareness about the status of those in the child welfare system.
Charities & foundations supported 22
Ne-Yo has supported the following charities listed on this site:
Causes supported 19
Adoption, Fostering, Orphans, AIDS & HIV, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Cancer, Children, Creative Arts, Disaster Relief, Economic/Business Support, Education, Environment, Health, Homelessness, Human Rights, Hunger, Literacy, Mental Challenges, Poverty, Slavery & Human Trafficking, Voter Education
