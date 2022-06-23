Sunday, June 19, 2022, marked the anniversary of Black Independence Day in America—Juneteenth.

In recognition of this day, JUNETEENTH: A Global Celebration for Freedom, a sold-out concert featuring an eclectic lineup of thoughtful, impactful, and essential Black artists, took place at the world-famous Hollywood Bowl on Sunday, June 19, 2022. The show was broadcast live in its entirety on CNN.

The star-studded concert included performances by Amir Sulaiman, Anthony Hamilton, Bel Biv DeVoe, Billy Porter, Chaka Khan, Debbie Allen Dance Academy, D Smoke, Earth Wind & Fire, Khalid, Lucky Daye, Mary Mary, Michelle Williams, Mickey Guyton, Ne-Yo, Robert Glasper, The Roots and The Re-Collective Orchestra (a 68-piece all-Black symphony orchestra). The event made history as it was the first time an all-Black orchestra performed on stage in the Hollywood Bowl’s 100-year history. Both Principal Conductor of the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra Thomas Wilkins and Derrick Hodge conducted, while Adam Blackstone and The Roots co-founder and Academy® Award-winning filmmaker Questlove served as the evening’s Musical Directors. It was an unforgettable celebration of Black culture and excellence brought to life and powered by Black creators.

Guest appearances and special presenters (both live and pre-recorded) included President Joe Biden, Vice-President Kamala Harris, Michelle Obama, Yolanda Adams, Debbie Allen, Miles Brown, Jack Brown, Tisha Campbell, Novena Carmel, Cari Champion, Jordan Chiles, Deon Cole, Michael Ealy, Lil Rel Howery, Leslie Jones, Opal Lee, Let It Happen, Marsai Martin, Danielle Ponder, Kendrick Sampson, Jill Scott, Amanda Seales, Gabourey Sidibe, Algee Smith, and Raven-Symoné.