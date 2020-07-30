Let’s Move! is a comprehensive initiative, launched by the First Lady, dedicated to solving the problem of obesity within a generation, so that children born today will grow up healthier and able to pursue their dreams.
On her first foreign trip as America’s First Lady, Michelle Obama visited a girls’ school in London to speak about the importance of education and the future role of women.
Charities & foundations supported 8
Michelle Obama has supported the following charities listed on this site:
Other supporters of the same charities & foundations
Insights
4 related places
Causes supported 18
Cancer, Children, Conservation, Creative Arts, Education, Environment, Health, Homelessness, Human Rights, Hunger, Literacy, Miscellaneous, Peace, Philanthropy, Poverty, Sports, Veteran/Service Member Support, Women
Contact Michelle Obama
You can contact Michelle Obama using details from this service. (Or read our advice on how to contact celebrities)
Official web sites
No web sites are known