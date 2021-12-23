The Second City, the world’s premier brand in improvisation and sketch-based comedy entertainment and education, Made to Save, a national grassroots effort to ensure communities hardest hit by the pandemic have access to the COVID-19 vaccines and accurate, timely information and YourMomCares, a kids’ mental health and wellbeing nonprofit, released a new public service announcement featuring former First Lady Michelle Obama and celebrity moms that encourages parents and their children ages five through adulthood to get vaccinated now, particularly as omicron cases are on the rise.

Watch the PSA here.

The PSA was produced and created by The Second City and sponsored by Made to Save, in partnership with YourMomCares and the #WeCanDoThis COVID-19 vaccine public education campaign. The video features the talents of some of America’s most beloved mothers, who urge eligible Americans everywhere to get vaccinated and boosted this holiday season:

Michelle Obama, Former First Lady of the United States

Sharon Feldstein, Jonah Hill and Beanie Feldstein’s mom

Terria Joseph, Alicia Keys’ mom

Patsy Noah, Adam Levine’s mom

Robin Paul, Chris Paul’s (NBA) mom

Claire Stoermer, Zendaya’s mom

Pauletta Washington, John David Washington’s mom

“When the opportunity presented itself to help make a PSA that would catch attention and hopefully help save lives — it was a no-brainer decision for us,” said Parisa Jalili, Chief Operations Officer of The Second City. “At The Second City, we have gone above and beyond to ensure the safety and health of our staff, cast and patrons since the start of the pandemic. As we continue to foster the next generation of comedy, we’re thrilled to utilize The Second City’s talents to encourage vaccination nationwide.”

“This collaboration with The Second City represents one of our core values at Made to Save: the power of family and trusted messengers,” said Dr. Alice Chen, Senior Advisor at Made to Save. “As a parent, physician, and senior advisor to Made to Save, I know how important it is to demonstrate—like this special PSA video does—the value in talking to your friends and family about getting vaccinated against COVID-19. Made to Save’s national coalition empowers trusted messengers to ensure that everyone has equitable access to vaccines and to information they can trust.”

“We as Moms know how powerful our opinions can be,” said Sharon Feldstein, Founder of YourMomCares. “In a time when people are confused, especially kids, about who they can trust and what they should do, kids know they can trust their Moms. Moms are always going to weigh the options and choose the safest and best one to protect their children. This is why we felt it was absolutely necessary for us to use our collective voices and opinions to let everyone know they should go out and get the vaccine. Period.”