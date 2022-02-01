Today, Michelle Obama released a video message announcing five new Co-Chairs joining When We All Vote as the initiative gears up for the 2022 midterm elections.

When We All Vote is a leading national, nonpartisan organization Mrs. Obama launched in 2018 on a mission to change the culture around voting and increase participation in every election.

H.E.R., Becky G, Stephen Curry, Jennifer Lopez and Bretman Rock will serve as new When We All Vote Co-Chairs. They join Mrs. Obama and existing co-chairs, Selena Gomez, Tom Hanks, Liza Koshy, Janelle Monae, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Chris Paul, Megan Rapinoe, Shonda Rhimes, Kerry Washington and Rita Wilson.

Co-Chairs are cultural leaders whose talent and expertise span across sports, entertainment, beauty, media and more. As Co-Chairs, they will use their voices and platforms to drive voter registration, education and turnout in the 2022 midterm elections and beyond, helping When We All Vote meet its mission of changing the culture around voting and closing the race and age voting gaps. Their participation with When We All Vote is on a volunteer basis.

In addition to sharing information on their social platforms and participating in events, Co-Chairs will reach eligible voters in new and creative ways. For example, some Co-Chairs will send texts to eligible voters on their 18th birthday encouraging them to register to vote through a partnership with Community. In 2020, these texts had a response rate four times higher than the typical voter registration text and fans were up to ten times more likely to complete their voter registration.

For past elections, When We All Vote Co-Chairs inspired their audiences, fans and supporters to get registered and ready to vote, and to get involved by taking action with When We All Vote. In 2021 they joined Mrs. Obama in the fight for voting rights. Lin Manuel Miranda will join When We All Vote’s Fight For Our Vote Rally tonight, February 1 at 8 p.m. ET to talk about the 2022 midterm elections and what’s next after Congress has stalled on passing voting rights legislation.