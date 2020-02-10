Jennifer Lopez
Lopez teamed up with Amnesty International to launch a bilingual website aimed at raising awareness about Mexican femicide after learning that 350 young women have been killed in Ciudad Juarez and Chihuahua since 1993.

Jennifer and Marc Anthony made a large donation to Children’s Health Fund’s Operation Assist after Hurricane Katrina, and encouraged their fans to give as well.

Lopez donated an item to watchmaker Nixon to be made into a watch, the sale of which benefitted the MusiCares MAP Fund—a pool of resources set aside to address addiction and recovery needs of members of the music community.

Lopez did a photoshoot to help raise awareness for DKMS.

She was one of the recipients of Love Our Children USA's “Mothers Who Make A Difference” awards in 2009.

Causes supported 21

Abuse, Adoption, Fostering, Orphans, AIDS & HIV, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Blood, Marrow & Organ Donation, Bullying, Cancer, Children, Creative Arts, Diabetes, Disaster Relief, Education, Family/Parent Support, Health, Human Rights, Hunger, Parkinson's Disease, Poverty, Slavery & Human Trafficking, Unemployment/Career Support, Women

