Lopez teamed up with Amnesty International to launch a bilingual website aimed at raising awareness about Mexican femicide after learning that 350 young women have been killed in Ciudad Juarez and Chihuahua since 1993.
Jennifer and Marc Anthony made a large donation to Children’s Health Fund’s Operation Assist after Hurricane Katrina, and encouraged their fans to give as well.
Lopez donated an item to watchmaker Nixon to be made into a watch, the sale of which benefitted the MusiCares MAP Fund—a pool of resources set aside to address addiction and recovery needs of members of the music community.
Lopez did a photoshoot to help raise awareness for DKMS.
She was one of the recipients of Love Our Children USA's “Mothers Who Make A Difference” awards in 2009.
Causes supported 21
Abuse, Adoption, Fostering, Orphans, AIDS & HIV, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Blood, Marrow & Organ Donation, Bullying, Cancer, Children, Creative Arts, Diabetes, Disaster Relief, Education, Family/Parent Support, Health, Human Rights, Hunger, Parkinson's Disease, Poverty, Slavery & Human Trafficking, Unemployment/Career Support, Women
