Zuhair Murad today announced the launch of a limited-edition #RiseFromTheAshes Beirut Relief Tee to raise funds for Offrejoie, a Lebanese non-profit organization.

Sofia Vergara Wears RiseFromTheAshes T-shirt

One hundred percent of the net proceeds will go towards responding to on ground humanitarian needs for the people of Beirut during this horrific time. This cause is very close to Zuhair’s heart as Lebanon is not only his home but a true inspiration for his creativity. This is the moment, he believes, that from this tragedy, Lebanon has to #RiseFromTheAshes.

Zuhair’s celebrity friends and clients have jumped on-board the campaign including Sofia Vergara, Courteney Cox, Alessandra Ambrosio, Shanina Shaik and Zedd. As the campaign grows we are expecting more international stars to lend their support to this ongoing effort.

According to Zuhair, “These past two weeks have been devastating as I have seen the city of Beirut, my beloved city, hurt in its soul and endure so much destruction. In these difficult times, the only way for me to move forward is by helping in any way that I can, so I have launched a fundraising T-Shirt campaign with my dear friend Maya Labban in which the proceeds will be donated to Offrejoie, a non-governmental humanitarian organization founded during the civil war in Lebanon in 1985, and providing help to people affected by the blast that hit Beirut on August 4th.”

The collection is made up of several unisex styles with the powerful slogan #RiseFromTheAshes. Prices start from $25.99-$39.99 and is available to purchase now on Represent.com until August 25th at Beirut Relief Tee.

Zuhair is encouraging all the fashion community and beyond to share this message of hope: “To spread awareness and reach a maximum amount of people and donations, please join me in taking a selfie in this T-Shirt and becoming part of the rescue efforts by posting it on your social media platforms. Together, we can really make a difference. The people of Beirut will stand up in strength again.”

Together we will #RiseFromTheAshes

For more information about the campaign or to purchase a #RiseFromTheAshes T-Shirt please click here.