Hosted PETA's “Party of the century” gala in 1999, honouring his late wife Linda and those who have committed themselves to carrying on her work for animals.

In 2000, McCartney released A Garland For Linda, a choral tribute album to his wife, who died of breast cancer. Proceeds went to The Garland Appeal, a fund to aid cancer patients.

He was instrumental in organizing the Concert For New York City in 2001.

McCartney performed at the Live 8 concert in London on 2 July 2005, playing “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” with U2.

He is a patron of Adopt-A-Minefield.

In 2003, he played a personal concert for the wife of a wealthy banker and donated his one million dollars to the charity.

In 2004, he donated a song to an album to aid the “US Campaign for Burma”, in support of Burmese Nobel Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi.

He organized the Concerts for the People of Kampuchea in 1979.

He performed on Band Aid’s charity single, and took part in Live Aid.

He participated in the the recording of “Ferry Cross the Mersey” in 1989, following the Hillsborough disaster.

Along with his daughters, Mary and Stella, Paul is a Patron of the Vegetarian Society: “As Patron, I am more than pleased and proud to be associated with the Vegetarian Society and to show my support for its work. If you think about it, what could be better than enjoying great tasting food that is not only good for your health, but also far better for the planet and the creatures that live with us upon it?”