Aid Still Required is a 501c3 non-profit corporation, founded to champion forgotten issues and people left behind after natural disasters and other crises, and after the world has turned its attention to other matters.

The projects they fund provide means to self-sufficiency, whether it be small business opportunities, medical care, schooling for kids who otherwise wouldn’t get it, or an early-warning system to alert people of a coming tsunami. Each project is performed in as environmentally-friendly manner as possible.

Their current outreach campaign for Haiti involves celebrities and athletes using their fan sites, Facebook pages and Twitter accounts to promote awareness and raise funds for projects.