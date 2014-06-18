Aid Still Required is a 501c3 non-profit corporation, founded to champion forgotten issues and people left behind after natural disasters and other crises, and after the world has turned its attention to other matters.
The projects they fund provide means to self-sufficiency, whether it be small business opportunities, medical care, schooling for kids who otherwise wouldn’t get it, or an early-warning system to alert people of a coming tsunami. Each project is performed in as environmentally-friendly manner as possible.
Their current outreach campaign for Haiti involves celebrities and athletes using their fan sites, Facebook pages and Twitter accounts to promote awareness and raise funds for projects.
How you can help
You can support Aid Still Required through their CD compilations.
Celebrity supporters 92
Aid Still Required has received support from the following celebrities listed on this site:
- Adam Levine
- Alicia Keys
- Alyssa Milano
- Avril Lavigne
- Bill Clinton
- Blake Griffin
- Bonnie Raitt
- Brad Paisley
- Bruce Springsteen
- Carole King
- Céline Dion
- Chris Brown
- Chris Cornell
- Chris Noth
- Chris Paul
- Ciara
- Cody Simpson
- Common
- Cristiano Ronaldo
- Danielle Bradbery
- Don Cheadle
- Ed Begley Jr.
- Eric Clapton
- Erykah Badu
- George Lopez
- Harry Styles
- Hilary Duff
- Hugh Jackman
- Jackson Browne
- James Taylor
- Janet Jackson
- Jared Leto
- Jason Mraz
- Jason Ritter
- Jillian Michaels
- Jimmy Kimmel
- John Legend
- John Lennon
- Jordin Sparks
- Katharine McPhee
- Kevin Durant
- Kevin Spacey
- Kings Of Leon
- Kobe Bryant
- Kris Jenner
- Lady Antebellum
- Landon Donovan
- Larry King
- Lauren Conrad
- Linkin Park
- Madeleine Stowe
- Margaret Atwood
- Mariah Carey
- Maroon 5
- Martha Stewart
- Mary Steenburgen
- MC Lyte
- Mia Farrow
- Moby
- Monique Coleman
- Morgan Freeman
- My Chemical Romance
- Norah Jones
- Olivia Wilde
- OneRepublic
- Pamela Anderson
- Pau Gasol
- Paul McCartney
- Ray Charles
- Red Hot Chili Peppers
- Robin Williams
- Samantha Mumba
- Sarah McLachlan
- Sarah Silverman
- Scarlett Johansson
- Seth Green
- Sharon Stone
- Shawn Colvin
- Sheryl Crow
- Slash
- Spike Lee
- Steve Nash
- Sting
- Ted Danson
- The Killers
- Tim McGraw
- Tom Morello
- Tyler Perry
- Usher
- Victoria Justice
- William Shatner
- Yoko Ono