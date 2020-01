Oscar-nominated actor Don Cheadle will present Robert Downey Jr with the Shining Star Award and joins the star-studded line-up at the 4th Annual Wishing Well Winter Gala presented by Make-A-Wish Greater Los Angeles on December 7, 2016 at the Hollywood Palladium, it was announced by Neal Aton, President and CEO of Make-A-Wish Greater Los Angeles. More →