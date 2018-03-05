Kobe Bryant was the official ambassador for After-School All-Stars, a national children’s charity that provides after-school programs to 72,000 inner-city kids.
Kobe Bryant has passed away, but we remember his charity work.
Causes supported 14
Adoption, Fostering, Orphans, AIDS & HIV, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Blood, Marrow & Organ Donation, Cancer, Children, Disaster Relief, Education, Family/Parent Support, Health, Mental Challenges, Miscellaneous, Physical Challenges, Women
