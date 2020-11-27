Adam Sandler
Donated 400 Playstations to Israel for victims of the Israel-Lebanon war.

Signed items for the VH1 and eBay auction and took part in the America: A Tribute to Heroes charity telethon for victims of 9/11.

Performed at “Night of Too Many Stars” charity event raising money for the Autism Coalition, now known as Autism Speaks.

Appeared in a video for the Chris Farley Foundation.

In October 2007, he made a million-dollar donation to the Boys and Girls Club in his hometown of Manchester, New Hampshire.

