Donated 400 Playstations to Israel for victims of the Israel-Lebanon war.
Signed items for the VH1 and eBay auction and took part in the America: A Tribute to Heroes charity telethon for victims of 9/11.
Performed at “Night of Too Many Stars” charity event raising money for the Autism Coalition, now known as Autism Speaks.
Appeared in a video for the Chris Farley Foundation.
In October 2007, he made a million-dollar donation to the Boys and Girls Club in his hometown of Manchester, New Hampshire.
