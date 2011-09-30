A poker tournament organized by Don Cheadle and Annie Duke aimed at raising money and public awareness for the crisis in Darfur.
Participants in this celebrity-studded poker match are asked to contribute half of their tournament winnings to the ENOUGH Project and the International Rescue Committee, organizations whose goals include raising public awareness and providing aid to the survivors of Darfur.
