The holidays will be different this year, but different doesn’t have to mean dull. Ed Asner joins a star-studded team of actors – including Mia Farrow, Carol Kane, Ed Begley Jr., Diedrich Bader, Bill Pullman, Ellie Kemper, Richard Kind, B.D. Wong, and Michael Shannon – for a one-night-only live virtual celebrity table read of the 1946 holiday classic “It’s A Wonderful Life” on Sunday, December 13, 2020, and is available worldwide at 5:00 pm (PT), 7:00PM (CT) and 8:00 PM (ET). More →