Ed Asner is a legendary actor and former president of the Screen Actors Guild.
Asner is well known for his charity work – he is an advisor to the Rosenberg Fund for Children, which provides benefits for the children of political activists, and is a member of the Honorary Board of Directors for the homeless respite service center Fresh Start WC in Walnut Creek, CA.
He is also a board member for the wildlife conservation organization Defenders of Wildlife, and supports the work of Heifer International.
AIDS & HIV, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Autism, Children, Creative Arts, Health, Hunger, Mental Challenges, Poverty
