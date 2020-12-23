Ed Begley Jr.
Begley has served as chairman of the Environmental Media Association, and the Santa Monica Mountains Conservancy, Thoreau Institute, the Earth Communications Office, TreePeople and Friends of the Earth.

He has received a number of awards from some of the most prestigious environmental groups in the nation, and with Raphael Sbarge, founded Green Wish to help raise funds for environmental organizations.

Ed Begley Jr. has also worked with Raphael to produce a web series called “On Begley Street” where they document transforming Ed Begley’s home to the most ecologically advanced home in North America.

Causes supported 21

Abuse, Animals, Autism, Cancer, Children, Conservation, Diabetes, Disaster Relief, Education, Environment, Family/Parent Support, Health, Homelessness, Hunger, Mental Challenges, Miscellaneous, Oceans, Peace, Poverty, Water, Women

