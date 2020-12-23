Begley has served as chairman of the Environmental Media Association, and the Santa Monica Mountains Conservancy, Thoreau Institute, the Earth Communications Office, TreePeople and Friends of the Earth.
He has received a number of awards from some of the most prestigious environmental groups in the nation, and with Raphael Sbarge, founded Green Wish to help raise funds for environmental organizations.
Ed Begley Jr. has also worked with Raphael to produce a web series called “On Begley Street” where they document transforming Ed Begley’s home to the most ecologically advanced home in North America.
Charities & foundations supported 30
Ed Begley Jr. has supported the following charities listed on this site:
- 600million.org
- Aid Still Required
- Alliance For Children's Rights
- American Heart Association
- American Stroke Association
- Autism Speaks
- Barbara Davis Center for Childhood Diabetes
- Center for Biological Diversity
- Earth Communications Office
- End Hunger Network
- Environmental Media Association
- Farm Sanctuary
- Global Green
- Green Cross International
- Green Wish
Causes supported 21
Abuse, Animals, Autism, Cancer, Children, Conservation, Diabetes, Disaster Relief, Education, Environment, Family/Parent Support, Health, Homelessness, Hunger, Mental Challenges, Miscellaneous, Oceans, Peace, Poverty, Water, Women
