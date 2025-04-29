On April 3, 2024, the world celebrated the 100th birthday of Marlon Brando, one of Hollywood’s most legendary actors and a passionate advocate for human rights, animal welfare and environmental justice.

In honor of this monumental milestone, Mercy For Animals has produced a special short film, Voices of Hope ~ Words of Wisdom by Marlon Brando, released on April 22 in celebration of Earth Day and to commemorate Brando’s lasting influence as an advocate for a better world.

The film features a collection of Brando’s inspiring quotes recited by Marlon Brando himself, alongside an ensemble of more than 20 prominent global figures, underscoring Brando’s unwavering commitment to social justice, animal welfare and environmental sustainability — encouraging people everywhere to carry forward his legacy. The list of influential narrators include:

Erin Brockovich

Martin Luther King III

Arndrea Waters King

Ellen Burstyn

James Cromwell

Marianne Williamson

Stephanie Corneliussen

Ed Begley Jr.

June Squibb

Frances Fisher

Wendie Malick

Lucie Arnaz

Ashley Jackson

Ludi Lin

Brandon Flynn

Mena Massoud

Dee Wallace

Alexi Lubomirski

Dr. Ilyasah Shabazz

Steve Eastin

Mitchell Burns

Alexandra Paul

“Advocating for equity and protection for his fellow humans, animals and the environment was a profound part of Marlon Brando’s life mission,” said Avra Douglas, trustee of Brando Enterprises L.P. “We’re very happy Mercy For Animals has produced this inspiring short film narrated by an extraordinary ensemble of public figures who have come together to honor Marlon’s lifetime of impactful advocacy. We hope Marlon’s wisdom-filled words will resonate in the hearts and minds of those who have admired him throughout the past, as well as the younger generations, who are just now learning about him. His message is a timely reminder and call to action for environmental justice, civil rights, equality and a reverence and compassion for all living beings.”

The film has been released on Earth Day both to honor Brando’s recent 101st birthday and to align his legacy with ongoing efforts to protect animals, people and the planet.

Mercy For Animals is a leading international nonprofit working to end industrial animal agriculture by constructing a just and sustainable food system. Active in Brazil, Canada, India, Mexico, Southeast Asia and the United States, the organization has conducted over 100 investigations of factory farms and slaughterhouses, influenced over 500 corporate policies and helped pass historic legislation to ban cages for farmed animals. Learn more at MercyForAnimals.org.