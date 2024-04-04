On April 3, the world observed the 90th birthday of Dr. Jane Goodall, DBE, a renowned ethologist, a conservationist, a UN Messenger of Peace and the founder of the Jane Goodall Institute (JGI).

In honor of Dr. Goodall’s milestone birthday, Mercy For Animals and JGI have released a special short film, “Voices of Hope ~ Words of Wisdom by Dr. Jane Goodall,” produced to commemorate her lifelong advocacy for animals, people and the environment. Narrated by more than 20 public figures from around the world, the film aims to inspire people to emulate Dr. Goodall’s powerful work as an activist, a conservationist and a changemaker.

You can watch the video here.

Opening with a statement from Dr. Goodall herself, the film features a collection of profound quotes from Dr. Goodall recited by Ellen Burstyn, James Cromwell, Sen. Cory Booker, Dr. Deepak Chopra, Alicia Silverstone, Tabitha Brown, Paul Wesley, Joseph Morgan, Persia White, Nikki Reed, Jon Kortajarena, Evanna Lynch, Mýa, Elizabeth Lail, Sarah Jeffery, Gus Kenworthy, Stephanie Corneliussen, Alexandra Paul, Matt Lauria, Kris Carr, Dr. BJ Miller and Pramoda Chitrabhanu.

“Dr. Goodall’s advocacy for animals and the environment has inspired everyone at Mercy For Animals,” said Nik Tyler, Mercy For Animals’ senior celebrity and media relations manager and the director of the project. “Honoring her at our Hope Gala in 2021 was a pivotal moment for the organization, and creating this short film to celebrate her 90th birthday has been a beautiful full-circle experience. Mercy For Animals, the Jane Goodall Institute, and our inspiring ensemble of narrators hope that Dr. Goodall’s message of reverence for all living beings and the planet will unite, uplift, and empower viewers to make positive choices and changes in the world.”

“As Mercy For Animals celebrates its 25th year, we are amazed by all that Dr. Goodall has accomplished throughout her decades of advocacy,” said Leah Garcés, CEO and president of Mercy For Animals. “Dr. Goodall has made the world a better place for all its inhabitants and has educated and empowered several generations to take action to create a more just, sustainable, and beautiful future. Dr. Goodall’s mission and vision for animals, people, and the planet is central to Mercy For Animals’ work, and we are honored to share her inspiring words of wisdom through this moving tribute.”

“Dr. Goodall has long been an advocate for the dignity and well-being of all living things,” said Anna Rathmann, executive director at the Jane Goodall Institute USA. “We’re thrilled to partner with Mercy For Animals and the impressive roster of narrators who participated in this project. Through our collective voices, we can speak up for those who cannot speak for themselves, and further advance Jane’s vision of a better planet for us all.”